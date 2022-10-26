VENICE — Hungry for a state championship, the Venice volleyball team didn’t waste time playing with its food as the regional playoffs opened on Wednesday night.

Six players delivered kills for Venice as the Lady Indians powered past Steinbrenner (Lutz) in straight sets, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12, in a Region 7A-3 quarterfinals match at the TeePee that lasted roughly an hour.


