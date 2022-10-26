VENICE — Hungry for a state championship, the Venice volleyball team didn’t waste time playing with its food as the regional playoffs opened on Wednesday night.
Six players delivered kills for Venice as the Lady Indians powered past Steinbrenner (Lutz) in straight sets, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12, in a Region 7A-3 quarterfinals match at the TeePee that lasted roughly an hour.
Venice will host No. 4 Winter Haven, a 3-2 winner over No. 5 East Lake, in the region semifinals Saturday at the TeePee at a time to be determined.
“That team has a lot of awesome athletes. I was concerned coming in,” Wheatley said of Steinbrenner. “That was one of the teams I did not want to face.
“But the score is what it is because of the way we played tonight. We played fast and we communicated well. I really like the way we’re playing.”
Playing as the region’s top seed, it would have been understandable if Venice wasn’t highly motivated against the Warriors.
Steinbrenner, the region’s lowest seed, wasn’t sure it was making the regional playoffs until this past weekend in what coach Jen Meyer called ‘a rebuilding season’ for the team.
“We’re a really young team,” Meyer said of her sophomore-heavy squad. “We only have two seniors here, and only one on the court. Adjusting to a team like Venice who plays with a fast tempo and is pretty experienced, was challenging.”
Though Steinbrenner opened with a 3-1 first-set lead off kills from junior Mallory Baruch and sophomore Izzy Mogridge, it wouldn’t last long.
A fast and relentless attack from Venice quickly put the Warriors on their heels.
Once Venice senior setter Ashley Reynolds reached the service line, down 3-1, she didn’t leave until the Indians held a 13-3 advantage — getting kills from Summer Kohler and Jayda Lanham. Reynolds contributed three aces.
After coasting to a first-set win, Venice opened the second set in nearly identical fashion — trailing, 3-1, before going on a 16-4 rally that swung the momentum firmly in the Indians’ favor.
“They have a lot of different offensive weapons over there, their setter being one of them, which we don’t see a lot of,” Meyer said. “There’s not a lot of left-handed setters who swing at the net, so that’s definitely a key component for them.”
Leading Steinbrenner, 2-0, after two quick sets, Venice led start-to-finish in the third as Kohler ensured there would be no thought of a comeback — hammering down nine of her match-high 18 kills in the final set.
“We really take care of our business,” Kohler said. “Even in practice drills, we work on urgency, playing whistle-to-whistle and staying focused.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.