VENICE — Even before the season began, the Venice volleyball team was following a plan for a return to the state championship.
Hosting Boca Raton (23-2) on Saturday in the Class 7A state semifinal, Venice’s careful preparation paid off as it handled the Bobcats in straight sets, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18, in front of a packed and energized TeePee.
After conquering one of the state's most difficult schedules, the Indians (21-4) earned a No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs. They used that home court advantage to spark them along the way to district and regional championships.
“I think the schedule we played this year was definitely an X-factor in the game,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “They’re great volleyball players over there, but I don’t think they were used to the constant attack, which you know we’re used to that.
"It’s the only way we’ve been able to survive in the jungle, so I think that was a major factor in the outcome.”
With the win, Venice will travel to Polk State College next Saturday to play Hagerty (Oviedo) at 7 p.m. in the 7A state championship match — the Indians’ first trip to the state tournament since 2017.
Getting through the state semifinal was much less stressful for the Venice faithful than Wednesday’s back-from-the-dead regional championship.
The Indians pulled away early as Summer Kohler finished with 10 of her team-high 18 kills in the first set.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to experience, and experience is invaluable,” Boca Raton coach Andrew Sloan said. “One of the greatest things about this side of town, the West side of Florida, is there’s a lot of talent. There’s a lot of schools that have been at the top for a long time and they have that luxury of competing with each other quite often.
“It makes a difference. When you’re battling against the best all year, when you’re under pressure, it’s a comfortable feeling. For us, it’s been a little bit of a mix this season.”
Taking the second set wasn’t nearly as easy for Venice.
Bobcats outside hitter Natalie Depaula caught fire in the middle of the set, recording four kills during a 6-3 run as Boca Raton inched out to an 18-17 lead. However, Venice junior defensive specialist Carli Waggoner revived the offense with back-to-back aces while Leah Bartlett and Charley Goberville handled the rest — combining for five kills during a set-clinching 8-1 run.
“We’ve played teams that have challenged us and put us in difficult situations, so when we face a team like Plant last Wednesday, we were ready for a challenge, and we knew how to come back from it,” said Venice senior setter Ashley Reynolds, who dished out 39 assists and recorded three aces in the win.
“Boca Raton, they’re a great team, but they’ve only played pretty easy teams, so they weren’t as prepared for playing us, I think.”
After coming back from a near-loss in their regional final as well, Boca Raton didn’t lose a step in the third set despite the two-sets-to-none hole.
Depaula opened the set with three early kills, adding three more throughout the set on her way to a team-high 14 kills.
However, the offensive burst from Depaula wasn’t enough as Venice countered a barrage of hitters and four aces — breaking an 18-18 tie with a 7-0 run to finish the sweep.
“We kept the pressure on them all night," Wheatley said. “We didn’t let them breathe. Our kids never panicked, just like they never panicked the other night when we were down 24-20.
“There’s something to be said about those kind of teams.”
