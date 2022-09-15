VENICE — The only chances that Carli Waggoner has to score for the Venice High volleyball team come sparingly and at the service line each match.
To make the most of those limited opportunities, the junior defensive specialist and backup setter has broken down her pre-serve routine to a science.
“I run back to the line, then I hit the ball, and spin it, four times,” she said. “When I’m done with that, I always tap my left foot, look at (coach Brian Wheatley) for my spot, and then go left-right-left, toss the ball up with my left hand, jump and hit it palm to target, wherever that is.”
Though Waggoner’s well-placed serves don’t always result in aces, they almost always give problems to whoever is receiving it — often setting off a chain of passes that do not result in the cleanest of hits for the opposing team.
It’s these seemingly simple details, like serving, back row defense, and having the ability to play multiple positions that make Waggoner and the Indians (8-3) so difficult to defeat.
“Carli is obviously challenged vertically, so she knows she’s probably not going to play at the net as a hitter,” Wheatley said of the 5-foot-4 Waggoner. “But she has a ton of other jobs that she’s really good at.
“She can set, she can play back row, and she can serve really well. She has those three things, and all she has to do is wait for her time to be called. She’s a very athletic kid and a very competitive kid, and she wants to win. She’s one play away from being our setter. She’s one play away from being our libero.”
While Waggoner would be a no-doubt starter on many high school teams, Venice is especially loaded with talent, including senior Ashley Reynolds at setter, and second-year rising star Brighton Ferguson at libero, along with versatile hitters like junior Jayda Lanham and sophomores Kyla Freddolino and Summer Kohler, who are as skilled on defense as they are on offense.
That leaves little room for a player like Waggoner to make a big impact.
Even with the odds stacked against her, Waggoner has always been determined to make the most of her abilities.
“When Carli started, she was 8 years old and she was a tiny little thing playing in Venetian Bay volleyball,” said Carli’s father, Adam Waggoner, who started taking his two daughters, Carli and Nattali, to Venice High volleyball matches over a decade ago. “She was so tiny that there was no way she could get the ball over the net overhand. So she used to have this cute little underhand serve she did.
“After that first year, I was like, ‘Carli, I know you don’t want to do that underhand serve anymore.’ But at 9 she was still so tiny, and I was like, ‘The only way you’ll get the ball over the net is if you have a strong hand and really hit it.’ So at nine years old, she started smacking the ball before she served to remind her how to hit it over the net. It’s never stopped.”
seven years later, Waggoner’s on-court routines have become automatic for her and it has paid off beyond aces.
Reverting to muscle memory and routine can make it easier for Waggoner to perform when she has the spotlight on her in those fleeting moments.
“I feel like if I don’t do it, something just feels wrong,” she said. “If I don’t do my routine, my serve might not come out as good. It’s just natural for me. With the big crowd and a bunch of people yelling, (my routine) helps me focus in.
“I’m pretty confident with my serve because I know I can put it where I want it, and put it there tough.”
Waggoner’s best serving has come in spurts, like four aces in a five-point stretch in a preseason win over Berkeley Prep, or four key aces down the stretch in a five-set win over Cardinal Mooney this past week.
And even if Waggoner’s serves aren’t on-point, her defense and setting can help provide fresh legs, or be there in case of injury — essential needs for a team seeking a deep postseason run.
“She’s a multi-purpose type player, like a utility player in baseball,” said Wheatley, who has coached five state championship teams at Venice. “You have to have it. She’s a real gritty player who plays with a chip on her shoulder. She’s the type of player to let you know if you’re not doing something right in the weight room.
“She’s a leader, and a very valuable teammate.”
Waggoner might not appear to be one of the key members of the Indians at first glance, but make no mistake: The Swiss Army knife has played with several of her teammates since she first began in the sport, and despite being just a junior, she’s one of the oldest and most experienced players on a young Venice team.
That experience has been invaluable already for a group that includes newcomers Kohler and Freddolino, along with sophomores Charley Goberville and Ferguson. Venice has won every match it has played against local competition – its three losses came at the Nike Tournament of Champions – and is eyeing a 21st consecutive district title.
Regardless of how much or how little she’s asked to do the rest of the season for a promising Indians team with high expectations, be certain that Waggoner will give it her all.
“It makes it easier when you don’t have to play front row to focus on the other parts of the game,” she said. “Each practice and each game, I work on progressing all of my skills.
“And sometimes I do have to play in the front row. I can get my hands over the net!”
