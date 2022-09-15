Waggoner

Venice junior Carli Waggoner finished with a team-high five aces, including a stretch of four aces in six points to send her team on a set-clinching run in a 3-1 preseason win over Berkeley Prep earlier this season

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VENICE — The only chances that Carli Waggoner has to score for the Venice High volleyball team come sparingly and at the service line each match.

To make the most of those limited opportunities, the junior defensive specialist and backup setter has broken down her pre-serve routine to a science.


