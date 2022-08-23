SARASOTA — Most prep volleyball head coaches would be happy to start the season 1-0, but 29th-year Venice coach Brian Wheatley wasn’t satisfied on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians hardly trailed at any point in a 3-0 win (25-18, 25-12, 25-13) over the Lady Sailors at Sarasota High School, but the win still wasn’t clean enough for the five-time state champion coach.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments