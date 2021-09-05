After a brief break for Labor Day, the high school athletics calendar dives into its busiest week yet.
As always, be mindful of the shifting schedule. For example, Tuesday’s volleyball date between Imagine and DeSoto County is on this week’s slate, but the Bulldogs are still in COVID-19 protocol.
Quarantine also cost DeSoto County its football game this past week at Lake Meade. For now, though, it’s full steam ahead for everyone, culminating in the busiest Saturday to date, headlined by Charlotte volleyball’s Gene Gorman Classic.
TUESDAY
This will be the first chance for area volleyball fans to get a look at Imagine, which went 2-2 against some stout competition at the KSA Tournament in Orlando this past week. The Sharks will head to DeSoto County where the Bulldogs are battling the COVID bug and a rash of injuries. Venice, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte are on the road. The Indians are traveling to Ocala to face a winless Vanguard team, but don’t let the record fool you — Vanguard’s three listed opponents were a combined 19-4.
North Port golfers are in full action, as well, with the girls playing host to Port Charlotte while the boys travel to Lemon Bay. The Lemon Bay girls are hosting Charlotte, as well. The Venice boys golfers are at ODA.
WEDNESDAY
The Peace River Rivalry hits the court as Port Charlotte travels to Charlotte for what should be a spirited volleyball match. North Port’s spikers welcome Riverview.
Port Charlotte’s swim team will also be at North Port. The two teams will jump in the pool at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Should the match with Imagine be canceled, DeSoto County’s first volleyball action of the week will be on this day when the Bulldogs invite Lemon Bay to Arcadia. The Mantas are on a tear with a fearsome front row. DeSoto will finally have Fayth Rackeweg back, but Reagan Hancock is out with a knee injury. Meanwhile Venice invites Riverview to town.
This is also another heavy golf date. On the boys’ side, Lemon Bay and Charlotte will both be at the St. John Neumann Invitational. DeSoto County hosts Lake Placid and Venice travels to Sarasota. On the girls’ side, Charlotte travels to DeSoto County while Lemon Bay welcomes Hardee. The Venice girls are at the St. John Neumann event, as well.
FRIDAY
You’re probably wondering which school is due to have its football game canceled by COVID-19. So far, Venice, Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay and DeSoto County have lost games to the bug, though Venice’s game against Cardinal Gibbons has been rescheduled for next month. Charlotte and DeSoto County are actively seeking opponents for their October bye weeks.
If all goes at planned, the local squads will be scattered across the Southwest Gulf Coast. Venice will play host to traditional powerhouse Cocoa while North Port welcomes Cardinal Mooney. Port Charlotte travels to Southeast. Lemon Bay won’t be nearby, playing at Bayshore. DeSoto County looks to go 2-0 at Estero.
Elsewhere, the Gene Gorman Classic will get under way at Charlotte while the Tarpons’ swimmers head to the NE Relays.
SATURDAY
The Gene Gorman Classic’s big day will feature action in both of the Charlotte gyms. Look for more on this event later in the week.
Meanwhile, Charlotte’s swim team will conclude its stay at the NE Relays while Port Charlotte heads to Community School of Naples for the Shark Relays. The Venice, DeSoto and Charlotte cross country squads will be at the Fort Myers Invite while Lemon Bay heads to the Seffner Invite.
There’s even a little golf as Venice’s boys and girls participate in the Riverview Invite.
