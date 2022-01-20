Charlotte's Derek Paull wrestles Palmetto's Robert McGill at the District 2A-11 duals Tuesday at Cape Coral. Paull won via pin in the second period, helping the Tarpons to a 72-12 victory against the Tigers. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Reigning state champion, Lance Schyck, body slams his Oasis opponent at the Regional Team Duals Wrestling Championship.
Sun photo by Tim Kern
Lemon Bay’s Justin Brady keeps the pressure on his Oasis opponent at the Regional Team Duals Wrestling Championship on Thursday.
Sun photo by Tim Kern
Lemon Bay’s Chase Alden positions himself for the takedown which would lead to a winning pin on Wednesday at the District Team Duals wrestling tournament.
Sun photo by Tim Kern
Tampa Jesuit and Charlotte are the top two teams in Class 2A wrestling, so naturally they’re meeting in the region duals championship Friday at Osceola High School rather than the state championship match on Saturday.
It’s an unfortunate turn of events for both teams, but a huge opportunity for each to see where they stand as the individual bracket tournament season kicks into high gear.
The state dual championships begin on Friday with the region title matches. The final four then move on to Saturday’s semifinals and finals.
Lemon Bay has never lost a region duals title match, reaching the Round of 8 three times in the event’s four previous years. They enter as a favorite to win their fourth when they face Hudson on Friday morning.
Charlotte, meanwhile, has reached the region finals every year but advanced just once, in 2019, when they lost in the state championship.
Getting past Jesuit will be a tall order, but the same could be said in reverse. Tarpons coach Evan Robinson said the teams are evenly matched with seven wrestlers each who should win head-to-head.
“I see seven matches and seven matches,” he said after last week’s region wins against Naples and Braden River. “Bonus points are big, so we’ll see.”
Jesuit won a duals state title in 2020 and are favored, along with Charlotte, to pull off a double-double by winning the IBT in March. They match up well with Charlotte. At 106, top-ranked Roman Lernier will face Charlotte’s Camren French, who is ranked No. 3. At 120, the state’s Nos. 3 and 4 meet when Jesuit’s Daniel Vargas faces Patrick Nolan. The first- and third-ranked wrestlers in 138 are Jesuit’s Thomas Crook and Charlotte’s Isaac Church. Charlotte’s Cael Newton, ranked third at 195, will have his hands full with top-ranked Sergio Desiante.
Lemon Bay’s region title foe is a touch more manageable. The Mantas enter as the No. 6 team in Class 1A facing Hudson’s No. 13 squad. Whereas the Mantas have a wealth of experience at this level, the Cobras are making their first appearance.
Lemon Bay appears to have the edge in virtually every weight class. Hudson’s top wrestler, eighth-ranked Cole Kanehl, will have the unenviable task of facing Lemon Bay’s defending state champion, Lance Schyck, at 182.
Top-ranked Clay likely awaits the Mantas in the state semifinals. Charlotte’s next opponent would be either No. 5 Fleming Island or No. 13 New Smyrna Beach.
Lemon Bay’s region final begins at 11 a.m. on Friday. Charlotte follows at 2:30 p.m.
