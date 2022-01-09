With the completion of this weekend’s events, the prep wrestling regular season has reached its halfway point. So far, so very good for the area’s teams.
Three teams – Charlotte, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte – have advanced to the regional round of the state dual series. North Port and Venice fell short in district duals only because they happened to be competing in Class 3A’s most difficult (and best attended) district meet.
A whopping 37 wrestlers can be found among the top 20 in their respective weight classes, according to the Kabra Wrestling rankings, the state’s best clearinghouse for wrestling information. Four wrestlers – North Port’s Dominic Joyce, Charlotte’s Andrew Austin, Lemon Bay’s Lance Schyck and Port Charlotte’s Okten Logue – are No. 1 in their class.
Here’s a closer look at each team, in alphabetical order:
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpons crushed the competition this weekend at the Cradle Cancer Invitational at Jensen Beach. Their 271.5 points easily outdistanced host Jensen Beach (218) and Flagler Palm Coast (189).
Leading the way were seven Tarpons who finished second – Kaiden Ballenger (113), Patrick Nolan (120), Austin (126), Isaac Church (138), James Baltutis (152), Cael Newton (195) and Biaggio Frattarelli.
Church ran into Osceola’s Cooper Haase, the Class 3A’s top-ranked wrestler at 132, who moved up for this tournament. Frattarelli also found himself facing a top-ranked foe – Fort Pierce Central’s Gabriel Jacas, Class 3A’s leading heavyweight.
Newton, who wrestled at 220 during Tuesday’s district duals, ran into Palm Harbor’s Chris Greil, who has just one loss on the season.
Camren French (106) and Nathaniel Box (220) each finished third with French knocking off teammate Matthew Schuler along the way (he finished sixth). Derek Paull took fourth at 132.
In the most recent Kabra Class 2A rankings, Charlotte boasted a dozen top-20 wrestlers: French (No. 3, 106), Ballenger (No. 18, 113), Nolan (No. 4, 120), Austin (No. 1, 126), Paull (No. 14, 132), Church (No. 3, 138), Garrett Luce (No. 16, 145), Baltutis (No. 11, 152), Isaac Schaeffer (No. 15, 182), Newton (No. 4, 195), Box (No. 5, 220) and Frattarelli (No. 6, 285).
Charlotte will play host to the first two rounds of regional dual competition on Thursday after cruising to the District 2A-11 crown at Cape Coral.
As a team, Charlotte is ranked No. 3 in IBT and No. 2 in Dual.
LEMON BAY
The Mantas blasted past the competition at the SFCA Scramble this weekend, easily outdistancing a 13-team field that featured its Class 1A regional first-round opponent, Oasis.
Jack Oliver (106), Brycen Warren (126), Justin Brady (132), Caleb Corridino (145), Koen Hoffman (160), Chase Alden (170), Lance Schyck (182) and Miguel Diaz (285) all won their brackets. Austin Werden (152) and Marcus Lopez (195) each finished second, Michael Ward (285) lost to Diaz in the semifinals, but finished third as did Brock Mars (138). Lopez is a natural 182 who is wrestling up with Schyck ensconced at that weight.
Schyck improved to 9-0 on the year, including his three quick pins at Wednesday’s District 1A-11 duals.
In the Kabra Class 1A rankings, Lemon Bay landed 11 wrestlers among the top-20s: Logan Kelly (No. 15, 120), Warren (No. 12, 126), Brady (No. 8, 132), Corridino (No. 9, 145), Werden (No. 10, 152), Hoffman (No. 3, 160), Alden (No. 5, 170), Schyck (No. 1, 182), Lopez (No. 15, 182), Ben Arnett (No. 8, 195) and Diaz (No. 7, 285).
Lemon Bay is considered by Kabra to be a better Dual team (No. 4) than IBT (No. 8).
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats played host to their District 3A-8 meet over the weekend, one of the few meets statewide that featured all of its teams, including the state’s top-ranked squad, Palmetto Ridge. They looked good through two rounds of pool play, but got knocked off by Riverdale in the final round to miss out on advancing to regionals.
While the state dual season is now over for North Port, the Bobcats’ IBT prospects are much brighter with the top-ranked Joyce spearheading at least five serious podium threats.
Joyce is No. 1 at 182. Sean-Michael Gonzalez is No. 4 at 132, Gannon Wertz is No. 16 at 138, Vincent Donatelle is No. 8 at 160 and Carmichael Gonzalez is No. 10 at 170.
North Port did finish third in the district by knocking off Venice 48-28. Wertz had the marquee matchup of that dual, facing Gage Wiggins. The Venice grappler outlasted Wertz in an 8-2 decision.
North Port entered the duals with a No. 17 ranking in that format. Kabra rates the Bobcats as the No. 11 squad in IBT.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The young Pirates ran into a buzzsaw in their District 1A-11 when the Mantas dispatched them for the crown. Port Charlotte coach Tyler Crane didn’t enter the dual series with high expectations for his group. Rather, he was just hoping they would enjoy the experience and continue to get ready for the IBT part of the schedule.
When it comes to the IBTs, the Pirates have a legitimate state title threat in Okten Logue, Class 1A’s top-ranked wrestler at 220. They have five other wrestlers who should make some noise, at least into regional competition: Derek Pinedo (No. 11, 138), Tyler Rodriguez (No. 9, 152), Nick At (No. 10, 160), Josiah Arroyo (No. 12, 182) and Grant LaBallister (No. 9, 195).
Perhaps indicative of their goal to have fun, At found himself jumping up two weight classes to face the top-ranked Schyck at 182. The two are long-time friends, but that didn’t stop Schyck from dropping At in less than 30 seconds.
Port Charlotte could wind up meeting Lemon Bay again in the second round of the Region 1A-3 meet on Thursday, should they get past First Baptist. The Pirates are ranked No. 12 in Dual and No. 20 in IBT.
VENICE
It has been a bit of a bumpy ride for Venice this season, but that is by coach Patrick Day’s design. He drew up a brutal schedule for his squad knowing such a slate could benefit both his less-experienced wrestlers and his battle-scarred leaders.
Junior Blaine Taranto is the undisputed leader. Ranked No. 3 in Class 3A at 120, Taranto has amassed a 23-3 record. He mauled all five of his opponents at Saturday’s District 3A-8 meet.
Of the area’s teams, Venice has the fewest ranked among the state’s top-20. In addition to Taranto, Thomas Crone is No. 11 at 126 and Gage Wiggins is No. 12 at 138.
Day said he is intrigued by what West Virginia native Micah Thomson could bring to the table come IBT time. He competed in the bruising 170 class, falling against North Port’s Carmichael Gonzalez in his last match.
Venice also features a pair of unheralded wrestlers at 106. Nicholas Colalillo has been splitting matches with Tristany Smallwood, but will be the team’s rep when IBTs head to districts. Smallwood will peel off from the boys’ team to compete in the girls’ state IBT series in early February.
Venice is currently ranked No. 11 in Dual and No. 19 in IBT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.