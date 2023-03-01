topical Preps calendar Preps Calendar Staff report Mar 1, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice’s Jesse Roland plays defense for the Indians during a home game against Calvary Christian High School on Thursday night. They travel to Sarasota on Tuesday and host Manatee on Wednesday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAY, March 1BaseballCharlotte at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m. Port Charlotte at Imagine, 7 p.m.Hardee at North Port, 6 p.m.• Venice at Cardinal Mooney, 4 p.m.SoftballGateway Charter vs. North Port at Veterans Park, 6 p.m.Boys tennisPort Charlotte at Oasis, 3:30 p.m.• Venice at Riverview, 3 p.m.Beach volleyballLemon Bay at Bonita Springs, 4 p.m.Boys lacrosseManatee at Venice, 7 p.m.THURSDAY, March 2WrestlingIBT state championships at Silver Spurs ArenaBaseballCypress Lake at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.North Port at Sarasota, 7 p.m.• Venice at Tampa Jesuit, 7 p.m.SoftballCharlotte at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.Lake Placid at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.• Venice at Parrish Community, 7 p.m.Boys tennisPort Charlotte at Charlotte, 3 p.m.Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.DeSoto County at Booker, 4 p.m.Sarasota at North Port, 3:15 p.m.Girls tennisPort Charlotte at Charlotte, 3 p.m.Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.DeSoto County at Booker, 4 p.m.Sarasota at North Port, 3:15 p.m.• Venice at Riverview, 3 p.m.Beach volleyballCharlotte at Braden River, 3:30 p.m.Port Charlotte at North Port (at Centennial), 4 p.m.Girls lacrosse• Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 6:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
