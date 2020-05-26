It's become a trend in the state of Florida over the past decade or so as high school athletes to leave one school to transfer to a another down the road or sometimes further.
The circumstances are vary and everyone seems to have their own opinion on whether young student-athletes are simply seeking better opportunities, being disloyal to their previous school, or, in the most extreme cases, being recruited.
The Florida High School Athletic Administration has been trying to curtail recruiting efforts for years. In addition to imposing fines and suspensions on coaches who get caught recruiting, the association has also tried to discourage the players.
Back in 2006, the FHSAA established a rule in which a player who transfers to a different high school must abstain from extracurricular activities for a full calendar year.
However, this eventually was changed to allow any academically eligible athletes to play sports for the team with which they began the school year.
Since then, transferring in Florida has been rampant.
Sun sportswriters Vinnie Portell and Jacob Hoag offer views on either side of the issue.
Pro: Leave the choice up to the players
In our area, several players have bounced around to different schools. Football players such as Steffan Johnson, Brian Taylor, Malachi Wideman and Weston Wolff were all key players for the Venice High offense this past season, but they began their high school careers elsewhere.
Port Charlotte’s leading rusher, Ja’Nyrein Washington, and Tarpons quarterback, John Busha, also both attended other schools before starring for their current teams.
There’s no question athletes transfer to different schools for better opportunities. But is it bad for the players?
Some students attend particular schools for the academics, others for extracurricular activities such as theater or band. Athletics don’t seem to be much different.
For these athletes, the four years they spend in high school can be life changing. Good coaching and extra exposure to recruiters can sometimes make the difference in a player earning a free college education or not.
When FHSAA commissioner John A. Stewart tried to discourage transferring with a full calendar year of ineligibility, he was concerned with maintaining parity in competition.
“They provide no protection for homegrown Florida student-athletes who are losing their positions on teams to students who transfer in as juniors and seniors from other schools, states or countries,” Stewart said of the previous rules against recruiting in 2006. “The field of play has become seriously unleveled as a result of the current rules. Our member schools have complained and asked that we find a way of fixing this problem.”
While players leaving one school for another certainly shifts the balance of power, it feels like maintaining fairness is a poor excuse to limit freedom of choice.
There are other ways to even the playing field, and that should be the priority of the FHSAA, rather than trying to undo what’s already done.
Con: Easy transfer rules make for uneven playing field
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em I guess. That's been the trend in pro sports and it's began to seep into the high school level.
It's a recurring theme in our area with a slew of athletes transferring from North Port to Venice and DeSoto County to Charlotte as potential program lifters move in search of various things — including but not limited to, more playing time, better college offers, deeper tradition.
The schools in our area are split between those that receive transfers and those who lose them.
It seems to be more difficult for schools to hold on to talented players when the team is struggling. Players often want to attach themselves to a sturdier ship, given they only have a few years to prove themselves to potential colleges or a community that packs the stands.
Quarterback Steffan Johnson had a better shot at receiving offers from Rutgers or USF while playing for a high-profile program such as Venice, than he did at lesser known North Port. Often, it's the better move.
What some take issue with is the way it can transpire. The fact that players can freely move around from school to school with little justification required, makes things such as illegal recruiting all too easy for those who choose to circumvent the rules.
Coaches can utilize their players to attract their friends to their often more-successful program.
It can be a gray area.
Players can even move just weeks prior to the season with no penalty. Venice wideout Malachi Wideman joined the team two weeks prior to the Indians' first game. He followed former Riverview High teammate Chuck Brantley, who transferred in months earlier.
How can smaller programs like North Port, DeSoto County or Lemon Bay compete if their players are continually plucked by the larger surrounding schools?
This is how state powerhouses have managed to succeed for some time and continue to compete for state titles, while other programs struggle to field a scout team.
Is it a level playing field? It is not.
