The shot clock has been part of the NBA and college basketball for decades.
The NBA first introduced the 24-second shot clock during the 1954-55 season in an effort to speed up the game. It took nearly 30 years, before the NCAA finally introduced the 45-second shot for the 1985–86 season. It was reduced to 35 seconds in the 1993–94 season, and 30 seconds in the 2015–16 season.
But it's a rule that has yet to make its way down to the high school level for a variety of reasons, but one that is often debated among prep basketball fans.
Sun Sports writers Jacob Hoag and Vinnie Portell offer arguments for and against adopting the rule.
Pro: Start the clock
If you've been to a high school basketball game recently, you've likely seen this trend toward the end of a half or a quarter.
One kid stands in the corner near half court holding or dribbling the ball until a defender comes toward him. He then passes the ball to another teammate in the same position across the court as time drains from the clock.
The point of this ritual is to hold the ball for the final shot or take as much time off the clock as possible if a team holds the lead late.
Since that's the rule, why not take advantage of it?
Essentially, if a team has some good passers, like Port Charlotte, which uses this tactic a lot, it can take upward of a minute and a half, if not more, off the clock in a single possession. Not sure what is more exciting than that.
A shot clock ends that boring cycle and forces teams to move quicker in their offensive sets to get a good shot. As of now, a player is only on the clock for five seconds once a defender is in a close, guarding position. That clock resets as soon as the defender backs off or a pass is made.
Put a 30-second clock on the floor, which still gives developing athletes time to think, but eliminates the temptation to drain the excitement out of the game.
It's more than just an issue in the sunshine state. Shot clocks are not mandated by the National Federation of State High School Associations and only eight states throughout the country — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington — use one.
A prime example of how this can affect games came forward in a 20-16 Boone High upset over nationally ranked Oak Ridge in 2019. Boone held the ball and wasted time while passing around the perimeter, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The Braves took a 5-4 lead with seven minutes left in the game after being down 3-0 at the half.
The issue of shot clocks hasn't been discussed since 2016, when the FHSAA Basketball Advisory Committee was in favor of the rule change, but deemed it too expensive to install the clocks in every school.
Just two weeks ago, the NFSHSA voted against mandating a shot clock for those same reasons.
Cost is certainly an issue, certainly during these times, but it's time to make the change for the sake of the game.
Start the clock.
Con: Shot clocks not worth the hassle
There are loopholes in the rulebooks of nearly every sport.
When it comes to high school basketball, one of the most popular ones is stalling with the ball to bring about a quicker end to the game.
The shot clock is a part of basketball at the collegiate and professional levels around the world, but it’s yet to take hold in high schools across America. Why?
The most obvious reason is a lack of excess funds.
Purchasing, installing and maintaining shot clocks can cost anywhere from $2,000 - $5,000 that several schools likely don’t have room for in their budgets. It’s difficult for the Florida High School Athletic Association to force any of its member schools to spend money they might not have.
And it’s not as if a lack of funds are the only barrier to adding shot clocks. Referees would have to be trained and it would just be one more thing for them to pay attention to during the game.
Also, a close call on a shot clock striking zero — without the benefit of video review — could unfairly make or break a game.
Another, albeit smaller issue, is playing by the rules of the National Federation of State High School Associations. The NFHS doesn’t allow for a shot clock in its rules and the eight states that use one are not a part of its national rules committee.
When it comes down to ‘fixing the issue,’ is it even one worth fixing in the first place?
Sure, some teams like to limit opponents possessions by drawing theirs out a little. It’s a strategy Port Charlotte uses at times, and often why they can hold opposing teams to under 40 points per game.
However, it’s not as if this is a rampant problem that’s drastically altering the game.
The best players are still going to dominate. And if teams have good enough defenders, they can pressure the other team out of stalling.
Even if each school spends thousands of dollars, trains referees and hires shot clock operators, there’s no guarantee that the on-court product is better.
When it comes down to it this is not professional basketball. A small percentage of high school athletes go on to play organized basketball with a shot clock.
Forcing these athletes to play faster and beat the clock could result in a sloppier game rather than the fast-paced and smooth game of the NBA.
Less teams would stall away the ends of games and there would be more offense, but at what cost?
