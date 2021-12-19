The Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout returns this year after being postponed a year ago by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The field features 16 boys teams and six girls teams playing a total of 22 games over two days in Lemon Bay’s two gymnasiums.
Here’s a look at the 16-team boys’ field.
ARMWOOD: The Hawks are 1-5 after losing their first five games of the season. They finally broke into the win column last week by winning a rematch with Tampa Bay Tech, 60-56 in overtime. Armwood has played one other member of this year’s field, losing to Wiregrass Ranch 88-68 on Dec. 7.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: The Mustangs are 1-6 but broke into the win column last week with a 50-35 win against Venice Christian. Buckets have come at a premium for CCS, which is missing its leading scorer, Lucas Rivera. The Mustangs have lost to Shootout participants Lemon Bay (66-26 on Nov. 29) and Evangelical Christian (80-25 on Dec. 7).
CSN: The Community School of Naples is 2-2 so far, winning its past two games after beginning the season 0-2. The wins have come against a 1-5 IMG Academy White and Palmetto Ridge, which is 7-4 against a soft schedule.
DESOTO COUNTY: The Bulldogs are 2-5 and on a two-game winning streak. DeSoto County went into Lemon Bay and won 75-74 on Dec. 10. This past Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Wauchula and dispatched rival Hardee 79-66.
EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN: The Sentinels are 4-4 and beating the teams they should while losing against some stiff competition. Among the Sentinels’ losses are a 63-52, season-opening loss against Immokalee and a 83-54 setback against Southwest Florida Christian.
GAITHER: The Cowboys are 2-4 and have already played a pair of overtime games this season, going 1-1 in those contests. The Cowboys could just as easily have been 4-2 if not for the 83-82 loss to Robinson in overtime and a 47-45 defeat to Plant in their season opener.
IDA BAKER: The Bulldogs are a competitive 3-4. Two of their losses have been to Mariner and Canterbury. They battled 7-4 Palmetto Ridge to the wire before falling in that contest and lost by four points to Fort Myers in a low-scoring affair.
LEHIGH: The always entertaining Lightning are 4-3, winning their games by an average of 29 points. One of those wins was an 86-72 verdict against Venice. Their losses have come against a salty trio – Sports Leadership & Management (7-1), Canterbury (6-1) and Mariner (9-0).
LEMON BAY: The 3-6 Mantas are still seeking consistency, but when they are all pulling in the same direction, they can be formidable. They showed some grit in rallying from 10 down against DeSoto County and nearly pulling out a victory on an off-night. They also battled a very good Port Charlotte team down to the wire on the Pirates’ home floor.
MARINER: Charlotte fans might want to catch a glimpse of the 9-0 Tritons if they can fit them into their schedule. The Tritons are the Tarpons’ primary district competition and they are looking every bit the part of contenders for the crown. Wins against Naples, Barron Collier, Gateway and Lehigh already feather their resume.
OUT-OF-DOOR: The 2-4 Thunder have suffered blowout losses to Bradenton Christian and undefeated Cardinal Mooney and are in the grips of a three-game losing streak. Their lone victories have come against a winless Venice Christian and Sarasota Christian (2-6).
NORTH PORT: The Bobcats are 5-3 after knocking off Bayshore and losing to Venice this past week. They likely want that 49-39 Venice loss back after being outscored 17-2 in the fourth quarter. North Port is playing without Dylan Almeyda, who is nursing a sore lower back.
PARRISH COMMUNITY: The Bulls began their season with seven consecutive victories, knocking off their overmatched opponents by an average of 29 points. Then they ran into the Charlotte Tarpons, who obliterated the Bulls, 63-29. If North Port plays up to its usual standards, the Bulls’ Tuesday game should be entertaining.
PORT CHARLOTTE: The Pirates are 4-3 after edging Lemon Bay this past week. Led by Alex Perry, who might be the best player in the Provencher field, the Pirates are breaking in a very young, but talented team that has already defeated Venice and battled toe-to-toe with Charlotte.
RIVERVIEW: The Rams possibly are the best team in the Provencher field and they are led by a thrilling duo. Freshman phenom Jamier Jones leads the team with 19 points per game while junior Jason Jackson is just a tick behind at 18.9. They avenged one of their two defeats when they edged Southeast 60-59 this past week.
WIREGRASS RANCH: The Bulls are 7-2 on the season and feature a balanced scoring attack, making their Monday game against Mariner a marquee matchup. Their two defeats came against East Lake – the team Charlotte defeated in the Class 6A region final last season – and Wharton (10-1).
