Staff reports
With a five-goal night in an 8-0 win over Charlotte High, Aleena Purvis (29 goals) set the all-time North Port record for goals scored in a single season on Wednesday night.
The junior also now holds the all-time record for a career as a Bobcat with 49.
Along with five goals from Purvis, North Port had Sierra Spirk, Lacy Nottingham and Kerri Brown each add a score.
Spirk assisted on three of the goals and Jena Chimelis assisted on two.
Purvis will have a chance to add to her new records when North Port (9-1-2) travels to play at Lakewood Ranch on Friday. Charlotte (5-9) will host Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
Boys basketballPort Charlotte 73, Cape Coral 47
Gerald Robinson and Alex Perry scored 15 points apiece as the Port Charlotte boys basketball team cruised past Cape Coral, 73-47, on Wednesday night.
The Pirates received a well-rounded effort as Logan Rodgers (9 points), Shawn Lefersne (9), Walter Johnson (8) Logan Clouser (7) and Jahmari Johnson (6) helped them pull away for the 26-point win. Port Charlotte used an 18-4 advantage in the third quarter to blow out the Seahawks after entering the half already up, 41-28.
The Pirates (10-6) will next host Venice at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
