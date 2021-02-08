VENICE — Esther Pushkash knew she had to make the save.
The North Port girls soccer team led Venice by one with under two minutes to play in Monday night’s district final when Indians senior midfielder Eileen Solomon fired a shot high and to the left of Pushkash — who leapt and extended her left arm all the way out to knock the shot away.
Shortly after, the Bobcats celebrated at midfield as they held on to win the district championship, 2-1, at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“All I thought in that moment was that if that ball went in, we’d have to go to overtime, and my teammates were done,” the freshman goalkeeper said. “They were exhausted, and I didn’t want them to have to keep playing.
“I definitely was nervous (at the beginning of the year). I made quite a few mistakes, so to get to this point and win districts with my team is great.”
The Indians (11-4-1) and Bobcats (11-5-2) have become very familiar with each other over the past few years — matching up in the playoffs three times in four years. Venice beat North Port in 2018 and 2020, and the Bobcats got revenge this year.
It’s a goal that the team has been working toward for four years, North Port coach Hans Duque said.
“They knew today was the day and they stepped up,” Duque said. “They talked for years that they’d make this happen when they were seniors and they did it.
“It’s maturity. It’s not just skill, but it’s also in their heads. They’re reaching an age when they know they can be more confident. That was true today for the captains, all the other seniors, and even our goalkeeper who is a freshman. She just turned 15. We struggled together all season long with mistakes. But today, no mistakes.”
North Port opened the scoring when senior forward Jena Chimelis raced through the Venice defense and found a small opening — slamming the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead 19 minutes in.
Venice, meanwhile, put up eight shots (four on goal) in the first half, but couldn’t break through the Bobcats’ defense and Pushkash.
Eventually, however, the Indians found their opening in the 57th minute — scoring on a 20-yard shot by Trinity Johnson that floated over the outstretched arms of Pushkash and into the back of the net.
That tie wouldn’t last for long, though, as North Port junior midfielder Laci Nottingham scored on a direct kick in the 67th minute that just squirted past Venice goalkeeper Ashton Pennell as she slid toward the ball.
“We came in over-confident,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “You could see that right away. Hats off to North Port. They were scrappy. They played a good game. They had a good game plan, and it worked. That’s all there is to it. They beat us.
“Our girls are down, but at least we’re still alive and we can play another day.”
Once the Bobcats had regained their one-goal lead, all they had to do was keep the Indians off the board.
But Pushkash had that handled.
“That’s why we picked her (to start at goalkeeper) because she was aggressive enough to step up to the challenge,” Duque said of Pushkash.
“We were worried about mentally where was she going to be at this point. It worked and she delivered. She’s not a freshman anymore after this.”
Mantas lose heart-breaker
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team nearly won the district championship in regulation, but ultimately fell, 3-1, in overtime to Mariner on Monday night.
"We scored the winning goal in regular time, but the ref called it back because he said time had run out," Lemon Bay coach Katie Cooke said in a text message.
Jacoby Maldonado scored on an assist from Lauren Ragazzone for the Lady Mantas' only goal of the game.
