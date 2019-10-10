As the Venice High football team (3-3) enters Week 8 of the regular season, the quarterback position is up in the air.
Starting quarterback Nico DallaCosta was removed from Friday night’s loss to St. Frances Academy after the first drive and never returned.
Indians coach John Peacock said he could not discuss the nature of DallaCosta’s injury — which came just three weeks after the senior suffered a concussion against Trinity Christian Academy — or when or if he is expected to return.
On the season DallaCosta has completed 50 of 94 for 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He has also run for 231 yards and a touchdown.
Senior backup Ryan Overstreet split first-team practice reps this week with cornerback Steffan Johnson — who played quarterback at North Port in 2018.
“(I’m) very excited,” said Overstreet about his chance to start against Lakewood Ranch. “Been waiting for a good opportunity and we have one before us. The team has had a very good week of practice and it should be a good game.”
Peacock first turned to Overstreet against Trinity Christian when DallaCosta was forced to leave that game. He led the Indians to a double-overtime victory, completing 9-of-20 passes for 75 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also ran for a 2-yard score.
In five games of primarily backup work, Overstreet has completed 34-of-72 attempts for 290 yards, 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Meanwhile, Johnson completed 47-of-92 attempts for 525 yards, throwing for no touchdowns and 7 interceptions with the Bobcats in 2018. He also ran 10 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns.
The Indians play at Lakewood Ranch at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will wrap up the regular season with home games against Cocoa (Oct. 18) and Manatee (Oct. 25).
