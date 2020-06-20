Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers had a lot to learn when he took over the starting job as a sophomore before the 2018-19 season.
Dissecting defenses was difficult and he had a tough time matching the speed of varsity after playing in Pop Warner. Throw in the task of leading a team of upperclassmen on top of that and it made for a challenging first year.
If you watched him run the offense last season, when the Pirates went 10-2, beat Charlotte for the first time in seven tries and came within a Hail Mary of upsetting the state’s No. 1 team, those challenges appear to be a thing of the past.
His record-breaking season propelled him to be selected as the Sun’s Football Player of the Year.
“I saw a major command of the offense,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “I was amazed how well he did as a sophomore coming from the Pop Warner league, not playing high school football. Then it looked like the lightbulb came on and the game slowed down for him. He wasn’t a robot, he was a decision maker.”
Ingman noticed a difference in play during Rogers’ junior season. The game slowed down, reads were becoming easier and Ingman loosened the reins to allow him to check into plays he felt would have a better chance of success.
Early in the season against DeSoto County, Rogers made decisions that his coach deemed “upper-level thinking,” taking advantage of defensive misalignments to set his offense up for scores.
It began to come naturally for Rogers as he continued to collect snaps under center.
“It was more personal this season,” Rogers said. “Last year I was still trying to learn everything, just trying to get the offense down. Now I knew the offense, so it was what I can do to be better for myself and my team. If I’m checking to the right stuff, I’m putting the offense in a better situation to score.”
His football IQ was beginning to progress, and when that was paired with his sneaky athleticism, the area was put on notice.
Rogers stands 5-foot-7 and looks far from a prototype quarterback. But looks can be misleading, and Rogers uses that to his advantage.
Often defenders don’t know exactly how shifty and powerful he can be until their standing flat-footed in front of him losing grip on a tackle. That resulted in a record-setting season with Rogers scoring a program-high 23 total touchdowns (13 passing, 10 rushing) with close to 2,000 total yards.
“I’m not your average quarterback,” Rogers said. “People don’t see me as a quarterback, but I’ve been playing it my whole life. Being who I am is good for me, I love it.”
His shining moment of the season came against his toughest rival. Last year he felt the disappointment after his offense stalled in the second half, allowing Charlotte to outscore them 21-0 for the comeback victory.
He left no doubt in his second meeting with the Tarpons, taking a scramble 43 yards up the visitor’s sideline on his first drive and finishing with three touchdowns, including the game-winning QB sneak. His leadership in that game gave the senior class their first win in the rivalry and gave Rogers a signature victory.
“Bear is a silent leader,” Port Charlotte offensive tackle Abel Marquez said. “He’s not very vocal, but when he’s going, he’s going. He isn’t one to yell at you, he’ll always pull you to the side. When he realizes something on defense he’ll always tell the whole O-line what to look out for or what we could do better to block for him.”
That win may have surprised some in the area. Rogers’ overall success may have come as a shock to others. But within the Pirates’ program, the team has rallied behind their quarterback.
Regardless of what happens in his senior year or the struggles he endured in his first year as a starter, this past season was special.
“I definitely think we surprised some people,” Rogers said. “Going into the season, I don’t think many people saw us achieving what we did. I think we woke a lot of people up. I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished, I enjoyed the whole thing.”
