A first-quarter, hour and a half lightning delay was the only thing to slow down Venice Friday night as the Indians scored on six of their first seven possessions en route to a 60-7 victory over North Fort Myers.
The Venice defense did their part giving the Red Knights little room on offense as the Indians’ Elliot Washington and Sage Youtzy both collected interceptions.
Quarterback Ryan Browne did damage with both his arm and legs as he finished the game 8-12 for 84 yards and two touchdowns to Jayshon Platt.
He also ran for 66 yards and a 54 yard touchdown. Da’Marion Escort ran for 102 yards on 13 carries and added two touchdowns.
Venice will be home for the playoffs against an opponent to be determined.
Key plays: After Venice’s first score Washington picked off a pass and Browne found Jayshon Platt in the next play for a 44-yard score.
Browne scored on a 54-yard touchdown run with 10:19 left in the second quarter and Omari Hayes followed by scoring on a 7-yard pass from Browne.
Key stats: Browne completed 8-12 for 84 yards and 2 TDs, while Escort had 13 carries for 102 yards and 2 TDs. Jayshon Platt recorded three catches for 54 yards and 2 TDs
What it means: Venice finishes the season 9-1. By moving up to 8A, the Indians avoid nemesis St Thomas Aquinas and are one of the favorites for the 8A state title. If the bracket breaks their way the Indians won’t have to leave Sarasota County until the finals.
