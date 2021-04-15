ARCADIA – DeSoto County rattled off 15 hits and got six scoreless innings from freshman pitcher Will Joens to run-rule visiting Lake Placid 10-0 on Thursday night.
None of the words in that sentence would have been uttered regarding the Bulldogs a month ago when they were 1-12, couldn’t buy a hit while their pitching and defense resembled gas cans on a bonfire.
“I figured sooner or later we were going to put one together and that was going to send us in the right direction and that’s basically what has happened,” DeSoto County coach Brady Anderson said.
The catalyst was actually a defeat. When Lemon Bay run-ruled the Bulldogs 10-0 to take the second game of a three-game series during the last week of March, DeSoto County went into the laboratory and tested a theory.
Manta Rays pitcher Abel Albarran had no-hit the Bulldogs, allowing two walks and fanning 10 in that game. The out pitch was an outside fastball.
“We were getting beat on outside fastballs,” senior Logan Adams said. “We came back and we hit outside fastballs on the machine for two hours straight. Ever since that (time), those fastballs away, we put them in play.”
The Bulldogs mauled Lemon Bay in the series finale, 10-1, and have now seven of their last eight games.
Five of those wins have been shutouts and it has been the pitching of Adams and Lane Fullerton getting the job done. Thursday, it was Joens, who pitched to contact and let the DeSoto County defense clean up.
Joens scattered three hits and two walks and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position while striking out three.
“Very good outing by him tonight,” Anderson said. “Hopefully the rest of the season he can do that again because we do need a No. 3, especially the last week of the season when we have three games and then the tournament and those run deep and those get fierce.
“It’s all hands on deck at that time and the more hands you have, the better,” he continued. “This streak we’ve relied on our pitching and our defense and got a lot of shutouts to win ballgames and it’s really tough to beat that.”
At the plate, Jace Kellogg and Marshall Blosser each had three hits. Fullerton and Aiden Roe had doubles as eight spots in the lineup collected at least one hit.
The performance was a prime example of what DeSoto County has been doing during the past eight games as it outscored its opponents, 62-15.
“Tonight, we just raked the ball, one of the best hitting nights of the year,” Anderson said. “The kids are buying into the fight mentality and never giving up. At the beginning of the season, we’d get in a hole (at the plate) and it was, ‘ugh, that’s over.’
“At this point, now we’re saying, ‘hey we can hit with two strikes’ and I think a lot of kids are starting to believe they can do some damage.”
DeSoto County (8-13) will wrap up the three game series with the Dragons on Friday in Lake Placid, then close out the regular season with a road trip to Sebring on Tuesday and home dates against Avon Park and Bishop Verot.
