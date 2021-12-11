SOUTH FORT MYERS – When setting up his team’s schedule for the season, Charlotte High boys basketball coach Tom Massolio looks at the big picture.
He isn’t playing for the present, but for March when all the chips are on the table.
Saturday, at the City of Palms Premiere at South Fort Myers High School, was an example of that as they played Pembroke Pines Charter, the defending 5A state champions.
The Jaguars shot the lights out in the first half, taking a 28-point lead and coasting to an 86-68 victory to remain unbeaten.
The Jaguars (7-0) hit 10 three-pointers in the first half and seemingly didn’t miss a shot the entire first half as they raced to a 54-26 halftime lead.
Kolby King led Charter with 24 points as four Jaguars ended up in double figures.
“They didn’t miss one shot the entire first half from three. We knew they were a good shooting team and they shot the ball well,” Massolio said. “Tip your hat. They’re not state champions for nothing.”
Charlotte (3-3) played much better in the second half as D.J. Woods got hot from the field, scoring 20 of his game-high 30 points after halftime, and helping the Tarpons close the gap to 14 late in the game.
“D.J. played well,” Massolio said. “We were worried because he had to take a test today. Maybe he should take one every day.”
Massolio said the Tarpons didn’t make all their “effort plays” in the first half, but after halftime saw the effort increase, which will be key as they advance through the season
“We battled. They didn’t make as many shots and we won more of the 50-50 balls in the second half, which was the difference,” Massolio said. “For us, it’s all about effort. When we have effort, we play better offensively and defensively. We’re almost there, but against teams like this, you need effort for 32 minutes.”
John Gamble added 18 for Charlotte. Elijah Wyche scored 16 for Charter. Geoffrey Sprouse had 14 and Caelum Ethridge added 13.
In other action, Jose Costanza-Garcia led five Lehigh players in double figures with 21 points as the Lightning held off Venice in the first game of the day, 86-72.
Venice (1-4), which dressed only seven players, overcame a 21-point first half deficit to take a 60-59 lead after three quarters on the backs of Isaiah Levine, who led all scorers with 24 points, and Shea Cullum, who had 19.
Lehigh proved to be too much as they took the lead and pulled away at the free throw line. Avant Upshaw had 10 of his 18 points in the final eight minutes.
Cam Humphrey had 12, Angel Pagan added 11 and Yanzel Pagan scored 10. Ryan Szablowski put up 13 points for Venice.
In the second game of the day, First Baptist got out to a quick start and never trailed in a 60-32 victory over Port Charlotte.
Andre Santos led the Lions (2-0) with 19 points as they took a 13-5 lead after one quarter and 27-19 at halftime before turning on the jets in the second half.
Latrell Davis had 13 and Elijah Stewart 11 for First Baptist. Onix Diaz led the Pirates (3-3) with nine, who played without Alex Perry for nearly the entire game.
Perry hurt his shoulder against Venice on Thursday and wasn’t able to raise his arm.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said his young lineup was able to execute the offense and saw some positives despite the one-sided result.
“We’re a young team and it shows. There were a lot of mismatches, but there were a lot of good things. We tried to execute, we took charges down by 20,” Rhoten said. “I don’t like losing by 20, but there was a part of today where we got better.”
