+2 Lady Pirates take district title For the third straight year, the Port Charlotte volleyball team has battled its way to a dis…

+3 Venice volleyball overpowers Charlotte on way to district final After playing the sixth toughest schedule in the state, the Venice volleyball team was more …

Port Charlotte High's volleyball program has reached the state championship game just once in its history.

Though the Lady Pirates didn't win, it signaled the peak of the program. Head coach Christine Burkhart was a member of that team and since she returned to the program a decade ago, she's been trying to get back to that point.

Tonight the Lady Pirates embark on what they believe will be a deep playoff run, starting with Clearwater at home.

"When I came here 10 seasons ago, I told myself that I wanted to build the program that we had when I went to school," Burkhart said. "It was weird for me to come in and see that we weren't a big powerhouse. I was just hoping someday that we were get here. (The team) feels a little bit more energized this year and we're in a great position."

Port Charlotte earned the top seed in its region, earning home court advantage in region play. Receiving that honor is the result of a gamble Burkhart took in hopes of getting Port Charlotte back to the state series.

Burkhart wanted to revamp the Lady Pirates' schedule and loaded it up with the state's top teams, which included the likes of Barren Collier, Fort Myers and multiple high-level tournaments.

The increased difficulty has resulted in a much more modest record at 14-12, but also a more engaged and challenged group.

Their first goal has been achieved. The Lady Pirates got the seed they were seeking and won their third straight district title with a 3-0 win over Cape Coral last week. Whether the tough schedule will produce a deeper playoff run has yet to be seen.

"It's worked out 100 percent," Burkhart said. "We're No. 1 right now because of our strength of schedule. It was a gamble. I had a hunch that it would give us an advantage, but you just don't know. If you don't play good teams then you're not challenging yourself and not becoming the best player you can be."

Further west, two other area teams open regionals after a similarly challenging regular season.

Charlotte (15-12) and Venice (14-12) will square off for the second time in two weeks. Venice, which will host tonight, won the last meeting 3-0 in the district semifinal.

The Lady Tarpons had to replace a strong group of seniors including Shelby Beisner and Kaitlyn Chavarria, who were pillars last year. Charlotte didn't reach the district finals this year, but still qualified for the playoffs because of their strength of schedule. That's given the team some perspective heading into Round 2 with the Lady Indians.

"We had two close sets against them the first time seeing them," Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. "We've studied the film and have started fine tuning things. We want to go in there and play hard and have to be firing on all cylinders against them. The girls are really excited to get a second crack at Venice."

Meanwhile, the Lady Indians added their 18th straight district trophy to the case and are looking to get back to the Final Four. Venice played the sixth-toughest schedule in the state and, much like Port Charlotte, are hoping it pays dividends.

"It’s playoff time and we had the (second) worst record in the entire district,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said after the last meeting. “But that’s the gamble we took this year playing the (sixth) toughest schedule in the state.

"We’re using the struggles that we had all year to our advantage,” Wheatley said. “Without failure, you can’t know what success is. We’ve failed a lot this year, but playoffs is the real season and we came out to play tonight.”