Reliving the best moments 2019 had to offer

The year has come to a close and before we look ahead to what gifts the New Year might bring, it's time to take a look back on the most memorable prep sports moments of 2019.
State champs were crowned, records were shattered and games kept us on the edge of our seats.
2019 was a year to remember, so let's do just that:
1. Venice completes a state tournament comeback
It took two multi-run comebacks in a little over 24 hours, but the Venice baseball team completed it's quest for back-to-back state championships. In the semifinals, the Indians had to overcome a 7-3 deficit against Creekside and ended up winning 9-8 on a throwing error with a runner at third in the eighth inning.
That set up a matchup with Doral Academy. The Firebirds jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but Venice pitcher Danny Rodriguez tallied 10 strikeouts in five innings to keep them within reach. The Indians scored three unanswered runs in the sixth inning.
Outfielder Zac Calhoon cut the deficit to 2-1 by doubling in Kevin Dubrule, who had singled. Two batters later, Calhoon made his mad dash for home to tie the game, 2-2, on a safety squeeze bunt by Reegan Jackowiak.
The comeback was capped by an RBI-single from freshman Marek Houston. Reliever Clayton Callan retired his final six batters to seal the state title.
2. Tarpons advance with 4OT thriller
No game held more tension than Charlotte's regional semifinal win over Lake Gibson.
First, the Tarpons had to score and get a two-point conversion to reach overtime. Then, they battled for four overtime periods with a spot in the regional finals on the line.
The game, which featured 87 total points, ended on a chip shot field goal from sophomore Tyler Amaral, who went 7 for 7 in the game.
3. Regular season perfection
It was a regular season to remember for the Port Charlotte boys basketball team, which went unbeaten in the 2018-19 season.
Port Charlotte went 23-0 with only one team coming within seven points of defeating them. The Pirates stuck to their blueprint throughout the season: don't foul and play ruthlessly annoying defense. Just ask their opponents.
They didn't have a high-octane offense, hovering around 55 points per game, but would consistently held teams below 40. The campaign included a regular season sweep of rival Charlotte and the longest win streak in school history — the only ones to complete a perfect 23-0 season. Port Charlotte reached the regional finals before finally falling to Lehigh.
4. Wideman finally wins dunk contest
After losing to the likes of Emmitt Smith (LSU) and Cole Anthony (UNC) in two tries at the City of Palms dunk contest, Malachi Wideman finally broke through to win the event this year.
He delivered some dazzling dunks such as a windmill over fellow 6-foot-5 teammate and FSU commit Thomas Shrader and a front-flip over the row of judges, but it was the way in which he won the event that made it so special.
The 6-foot-5 senior needed every last point from the judges as he scored a 57/60 and a 60/60 in the finals against Samson Ruzhentsev to force a one-dunk tiebreaker — winning on a 360 one-handed slam.
5. Pirates top Tarpons for first time in 7 tries
It was a second-half offensive showcase that really made for an exciting finish. After Port Charlotte held a 10-8 lead at halftime, the two teams combined for 26 points in the second half.
Pirate quarterback Logan Rogers scored the go-ahead QB sneak with 7:00 left and then the Pirate defense held on the ensuing possession to give them the victory. Rogers scored all three touchdowns, later breaking the school record for touchdowns in a single season. Port Charlotte finished the season 10-2, only losing to Palmetto twice.
6. Lady Indians go 15-0-1
It was a breakthrough season for the Venice girls soccer team in 2018-19 as the Lady Indians reeled off a 15-0-1 regular season and were ranked in the top 5 in the nation at points.
Venice had four players score at least 14 goals including a Player of the Year season from Kat Jordan — 15 goals and 32 assists — as the team had little trouble with any of its opponents. The Indians won all but one game by multiple scores until losing on penalty kicks in the regional championship to St. Petersburg — prompting them to put together a brutally tough schedule for the next season.
7. Steffan Johnson's record-setting night
Though Steffan Johnson played cornerback for much of the year as an Indian, the team needed him at quarterback in the playoffs.
In the regional semifinals against Palm Beach Lakes, he ran for 387 yards and 5 TDs in a blowout win — breaking former NFL player Dri Archer’s Venice High rushing record in the process.
Johnson and the Indians went on to win the regional championship over Manatee, making it to the state tournament for the fourth straight season.
8. Willis claims third state title
Few area wrestlers, if any, have been as dominant as Charlotte's Lucas Willis. As a sophomore, he claimed his third state title by winning the 152-pound weight class with ease with a 15-0 win.
Willis cruised his way into the finals pinning each of his first three opponents, one in 18 seconds. He finished his sophomore season 58-3.
9. Peacock goes for 2
Huricane Dorian canceled Venice's much-anticipated matchup with Vero Beach, so the Indians wound up making the four-hour drive to Jacksonville to play the Conquerors.
What ensued was one of the best games of the year. Venice led, 21-7, at halftime but lost its starting quarterback to a concussion in the second quarter. The Conquerors stormed back to tie the game, sending it to overtime after they missed a field goal for the win as time expired.
Both teams traded blows in the first two overtimes, prompting Peacock to go for a 2-point conversion and the win. The call was a run to Brian Taylor, who made a man miss and ran through another to get into the end zone and secure the walk-off victory.
10. Port Charlotte, Venice make Final 4
Despite both teams finishing the regular season with .500 records at 12-12, their tough schedules prepared each of them for a long postseason run.
For Venice, it was the seventh regional title in the past eight years as the Lady Indians overcame the loss of 10 seniors to rally back to the state tournament behind seniors Sadie Kluner and Gabbie Atwell.
For Port Charlotte, 2019 was a breakthrough season in which a core group of Pirates withstood injury and challenging opponents to win a regional title for the first time in 31 years.
11. A heavyweight, four-round basketball battle
For pure tension and excitement, Charlotte vs. Port Charlotte takes home the top prize for the 2018-19 season. Few environments rival it in a high school setting across any sport. Fans packed the gym with the amount of bodies raising the temperature 10 degrees. Half blue, half red.
Port Charlotte took Games 1 and 2 by 10 points, but the final two rounds held the most significance and each team got theirs. In the district title game, Charlotte's Makai Reaves knocked down clutch free throws to give the Tarpons the four-point win and the district crown with two seniors fouled out in the final minutes. Port Charlotte took the final meeting by 3 and moved on to the regional final.
12. Ragazzone breaks goal record
Scoring 30 goals in a single season is no easy feat. Doing it as a sophomore, that just adds to the achievement. Lemon Bay's Lauren Ragazzone set her sights on the goal record before the season and even though she often sat in blowout wins, she got her chance near the end of the year.
Ragazzone got a hat trick against Island Coast in the district quarterfinal to claim the title of the most prolific scorer in Lemon Bay girls soccer history. Through 11 games this season, she's already six goals away from doing it again.
13. Lady Tarpons make history
Riding a deep roster of playmakers, the Charlotte girls basketball team won its first district title in 16 years with a win over Cape Coral during the 2018-19 season. That momentum carried them all the way to the Elite 8. Charlotte went 21-7 and was undefeated in district play. They are off to a 10-1 start to this season as well.
14. Jefferson can't be stopped
Few have been able to slow down North Port guard Emani Jefferson and she has the records to prove it. Not only did she break the single-game scoring record twice in two weeks earlier in 2019, but she now holds the honor of being the career points leader for the girls basketball program with 1,375.
15. North Port XC wins school record 5 events
The Bobcats were dominant in 2019, winning a school record five meets and made the trip to Tallahassee for the state meet, finishing 23rd as a team. That resulted in multiple all-area selections and a coach of the year nod for Phu Nguyen.
16. Noel turns Iron Woman
Eunice Noel didn't become the Sun's Runner of the Year by excelling in just one event, instead she dominated in four. Noel ended up reaching the state meet in four events including the 4x100 relay, long jump and the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She took home medals in both the relay and the 100.
17. Port Charlotte golf sneaks into states
The Pirates won their district, but found themselves on the borderline of states when the regional round began. With a strong back 9, the Pirates went into a one-hole playoff with Estero for third place and the final spot in the state tournament.
That’s when No. 5 player Ben Goldman stepped up and stuck his approach shot for a birdie — the only one of the playoff — to give his team enough cushion to qualify for the state tournament.
18. Marquardt rules the pool
Port Charlotte swimmer Oscar Marquardt was asked to swim in many events this season. He responded by setting five school records and beating his own record in the breaststroke multiple times throughout the season.
19. DeSoto County rallies the troops
The Bulldogs were down late in the game, but weren't out just yet. Quarterback Tony Blanding scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out the comeback win 20-14 and spark a five-game win streak, which pulled them within one spot of making the playoffs.
