On a late Saturday afternoon, the sun was well on its way to creating another one of its works of art on the canvas of Charlotte Harbor. Hundreds clad in yellow had gathered beneath the light to listen while friends and family rendered a portrait of an artist named Renee Massolio.
The wife of Charlotte High boys basketball coach Tom Massolio passed away last week at 51 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Speaking one by one from the top step of the Gilchrist gazebo, they painted the following picture:
One day in 1969, Van and Donna Brock were fishing for catfish on the shore of the mighty, muddy Mississippi under the Gateway Arch when a basket floated to shore. In the basket was a baby and in that baby’s hands were crayons and an easel.
Eleven years later, that child created her first masterpiece, covering the walls of her room with a wallpaper of yellow flowers. The child and her sister, Nicole, plucked smooth stones from the creek behind their house and built miniature houses of their own whenever they weren’t playing with their Barbies or dancing in the basement to the music of their record player.
Somewhere in there was a Halloween when the child dressed herself as a yellow crayon.
By the time the child reached high school, her path was becoming clear. Mrs. Davis, the art teacher, further paved the way with her passion for teaching and desire to be a friend as well as a mentor.
Upon graduation, the young woman and her best friend, Wendy, headed to dirty, dusty and frigid Kirksville, Missouri, to attend Northeast Missouri State in the fall of 1987. Greek life came calling and both embraced the social mores of Alpha Sigma Alpha.
In between wild weekends with the Greeks, the young woman painted, wove and drew her way to a degree and upon that graduation, headed to Florida.
In 1993 a cross country coach from Tusculum College traveled to Punta Gorda on a recruiting trip. There, during a track meet at Charlotte High, Tom Massolio was introduced to the young woman. Her name was Renee. Two years later, Tom was walking the halls of Charlotte, wearing a shirt and tie and carrying a planner, if that can be believed. A full-time teacher for the first time, he was struggling.
“I was trying my best, but I had no clue,” he said.
Renee saw a colleague in need. She listened as he shared his concerns.
“It’s not how you teach,” she said. “It’s how you treat people that makes the difference.”
As Tom worked at becoming a better teacher, he struggled to keep up with everything Renee did.
“It seemed like she didn’t say no,” he said. “It wasn’t in her vocabulary.”
She volunteered for everything. She never closed her door to a student in need. One of those students, Emily Baniak, was taken with Renee from the first day she met her as an elementary student at art camp. The assignment – painting a still life – was a drag, but the teacher was amazing – plus, she drove a cool, black Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible.
Emily wanted to be Renee and she would fulfill that dream and walk the halls of Charlotte High as a fellow arts teacher.
Emily discovered the happiness that Renee seemed to radiate did not come naturally. Rather, it was a choice, and whenever anyone asked how they, too, could be so happy, Renee told them to get out, find people to nourish your soul, pray, and choose happiness.
She couldn’t always be happy, for circumstances could sometimes dictate otherwise.
One day, Tom was coming out of the gym when Renee sped through a school zone and slammed on the brakes in front of him. She needed his aid, for she had volunteered for something and found herself over her skis.
“I need your help. Follow me to the Ag building,” she said, then peeled out. Tom hopped in his car and tried to keep up. Once there, Renee explained she was looking after the animals while the Ag teacher was away and something had gone wrong.
“I thought it was a rabbit or a chicken,” Tom said. “It was the biggest chicken I had ever seen in my life.”
An emu had broken free. Tom didn’t know what to do. Renee blasted the bird with a water hose, yelling at it while it yelled at her. Eventually, she prevailed.
“That was way easier than before,” she said with a smile.
There was a point where friendship became love and that in turn led to marriage. Tom didn’t know much about art. Renee didn’t know much about basketball. Both supported the other completely, and Renee became a stepmother to Tom’s son, Austin.
One day, Renee and Tom were fishing for tarpon on the banks of the Peace River when a basket floated to shore. In that basket was a baby and in that baby’s hands were a basketball and a stuffed heart. Savannah Nicole Massolio would become Renee’s greatest masterpiece.
Savannah would also be the youngest to speak on Saturday as the last of the sun’s yellow rays drenched the gazebo.
“She loved you all, very much,” Savannah said. “And I will love her forever.”
And therein was the final brush stroke of Saturday’s creation – the reminder that Renee, though gone, is forever.
“She knew your heart and loved you for exactly who you were,” friend Emily Klossner said. “Renee was a light in all our lives, so what do we do when the sunshine has left us? We become the sunshine.”
Said Austin Massolio, “Even now I can see her smiling and saying she is proud of me.”
“It’s now our turn to choose happiness,” said Emily Baniak.
“Her love was a bouquet that she gave away,” said Janet, another friend. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of her, I’d walk in a garden forever.”
And if anyone still needs to hear her voice, Tom said, all one has to do is call her number.
“It will ring a few times, but that’s OK,” Tom said, putting his phone on speaker.
“Hi!” says the cheerful voice. “This is Renee.”
