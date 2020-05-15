If it weren’t enough that Wade Taylor is trying to replace a football coaching legend at Charlotte High, he’s also not going to have a spring season to prepare for it.
Though all high school football coaches won’t have the benefit of spring practices this year, Taylor finds himself in a particularly unique spot.
After applying to replace 21-year coaching legend Binky Waldrop, who retired in January, Taylor had just about a month on the job before schools shut down. A Charlotte High graduate, former head track coach and the football team’s longtime defensive line coach, Taylor isn’t new to Punta Gorda by any means, but the pressure has never been higher.
“He didn’t make it easy on me,” Taylor said of replacing Waldrop. “The good thing about it is he’s still with us. He’s not coaching, but he’s on our staff and I’m very fortunate that he’s staying on.
“He’s created quite a tradition here and we all have a big responsibility to live up to it.”
One of the biggest challenges for Taylor and his new coordinators — Justin Midgett (offense) and Cory Mentzer (defense) — has been implementing a new playbook without the ability to demonstrate it in person.
While position coaches and coordinators have been utilizing Zoom, Hudl, Google Classroom and email to show the players what to expect, it’s tough to substitute for the real thing.
“The hardest part is not having practice,” rising-senior Tai’viahn Kelly said. “It’s tough not having coaches there to correct us if we do something wrong. It’s gonna be harder for us once we get started up to learn so quickly.”
While a lack of in-person practice and weightlifting can be worrisome to coaches like Taylor during this time, there’s more that’s being missed aside from football.
“Not being able to see the kids is the hardest part,” Taylor said. “There’s probably kids who aren’t sure yet. You have to be hands-on with high school kids. You have to be there for them, you have to see them, talk to them, and know what’s going on.
“They have to be able to build some type of trust with you as you do with them.”
Taylor said the coaching staff meets virtually every Monday morning and contacts the players daily to make sure they’re keeping up on their schoolwork and playbook.
As far as workouts go, some players have access to weights while some have turned to YouTube for new workouts to stay ready.
It hasn’t been the beginning that anyone, especially Taylor, was hoping for this spring, but it was never going to be easy replacing a coach like Waldrop.
“Wins and losses are always important, but wins and losses aren’t going to determine if you’re going to keep your job or not,” Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan said. “It’s your involvement in the community and it’s your reaction to difficult situations. Sometimes it can be your reaction to losing.
“He’s gonna be a person on the team the kids really look up to. They love him. And I think they’re gonna play hard for him.”
