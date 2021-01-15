VENICE — The last time the Venice girls basketball team faced DeSoto County, senior guard Liv Sleight found herself at the free-throw line with seconds to play and a tied game.
Sleight made her shot and the Lady Indians won that opening-season matchup, 45-44 — starting a stretch in which the team went 12-2 over its first 14 games.
When the teams met again on Friday night at the TeePee, Venice (13-4) showed how far it’s come, suffocating the Bulldogs’ offense en route to a 52-29 win.
The win came at a good time for Venice, which doubled its total losses on the season this week in two tough matchups — a 49-45 defeat to North Port and a 48-29 loss at Lakewood Ranch.
“We needed two days off,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said. “We were winning at halftime against both schools. We were beating Lakewood Ranch at their place and winning at halftime with North Port. Then, you could tell they started pressing us and we lost our legs.
“Our rotations were really good today with two days off.”
The Indians got out to a quick start as freshman forward Magdalena Daukaus (13 points, 5 rebounds) hit an and-one and senior guard Kylie Poole swished a 3-pointer for an immediate six-point lead.
Genesis Goldwire scored six first-quarter points for DeSoto County, but was the only Bulldog to score in the quarter. That turned into a trend as Zeri Tyler scored six of the eight Bulldogs points in the second.
Meanwhile, Sleight scored seven points and Daukaus added six more as the Indians pushed their lead to 24-15 at halftime.
The Indians kept up their defense into the third, holding DeSoto County to one point — a free-throw by Goldwire — as they pulled ahead, 40-16 going into the fourth.
“Turnovers killed us,” Bulldogs coach Ardine Primus said. “It was a slow start again. We have to protect the ball better. With Venice being aggressive and playing up on their defense, I think it rattled us a little bit the first half of the game.
“It was pretty much the same thing in the second half. They had a 10-0-run in the third quarter just off of our turnovers.”
Nine Indians players recorded at least one steal as DeSoto County committed 22 turnovers — often leading to fast-break points for Venice. The Indians, however, also committed 22 turnovers as some passes went astray.
“We only beat them by one point by a miracle last time, so I just told them, ‘Look at your growth,’” Martin said. “From last year to right now, the growth is off the charts.
“They believe in each other. A lot of the turnovers we did have is because they’re so unselfish this year and making the extra pass. It’s pretty basketball.”
