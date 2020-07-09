The official start date of the fall sports season on July 27 is less than three weeks away, but schools across the state still are unsure if that will happen on time, and if it does, what it will look like.
After meeting a little over a week ago, the fall sports task force for the Florida High School Athletic Association reconvened on Thursday evening via Zoom to continue ongoing discussions for the plan of beginning high school sports.
“The idea is to work with folks, to change as little or nothing as we can,” FHSAA associative executive director for athletic services Justin Harrison said while presenting the current proposed plan. “But unfortunately if we got to a point where we had to change based on what all is occurring. Then we’d be able to adapt and change from there. I want to draw attention to these dates only as an example.”
Harrison detailed the task force’s updated plan — offering four divisions that schools will enter based on when they are cleared to return to athletics by individual county decisions.
In these divisions, schools would be re-classified and compete based on when they returned to athletics. Division 1 teams would return any time from July 27 — August 8, with each corresponding division starting two weeks later.
However, if the FHSAA board of directors, which is scheduled to meet later this month, approves the task force’s prior recommendation to postpone the start of the season to Aug. 10, Division 1 would be eliminated as an option.
As some schools return at different times — those in the Miami area may have to return later due to high volumes of coronavirus cases — teams may lose games on their schedules. Though Harrison stressed that schools are encouraged to uphold their game agreements, the FHSAA will step in if needed to sort out the issue.
And if some schools lose games because their opponents cannot be cleared to play, those teams will not be penalized for being unable to compete.
Returning to athletics is going to be an individual decision for each county based on the severity of coronavirus infection rates, but that’s not all each county will decide.
FHSAA executive director George Tomyn made it clear that: fans in the stands, screening of players and coaches and quarantining as a result of a positive test will all be left up to local health officials.
While it’s nearly impossible to mandate testing at a statewide level, let alone ensure it’s done in a timely manner, not knowing who is infected raises questions.
“The Ivy Leagues have canceled their fall sports,” Mid Coast Officials Association President John Scarpino said. “There’s another league that’s canceled fall sports as well. It’s because they can’t mitigate this risk right now, and that’s a major issue.
“We’re talking about coming back and playing, and I’m all for that, but if we can’t ensure some proper guidelines across the state, then what are we doing?”
As the number of infections and severity of outbreaks in different parts of Florida changes on a day-to-day basis, each county will soon be faced with the decision of when to return.
But figuring out how and when to get started seems to be just the beginning of the problems that the FHSAA and its member schools will have within the coming weeks.
“Clearly everyone wants to play for a state championship,” fall sports task force president Lauren Otero said. “That’s the goal. But I would be really curious to know where schools stood.
“Do they really want a state championship in this frame of mind? Knowing the ramifications we’re going to have for fall sports. Not even knowing what school is going to look like from one district to another. (Or knowing) when it’s gonna start.”
