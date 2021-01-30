It wasn’t quite the Gene Gorman Showcase of old – circa 2020 – but Charlotte won six of its seven matches and Cody Rice earned Most Oustanding Wrestler honors Saturday in Punta Gorda.
“We had some good stuff and some bad stuff and we found out some stuff we have to work on,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “We’ve just got to make certain we’re not wrestling on our knees going forward, doing stuff like that.”
As it has with every sport this year, COVID-19 imposed itself upon the event. Robinson had to deal with some late cancellations and wound up fielding a second Charlotte team in order to fill out an eight-team, seven-match schedule.
“It’s tough trying to find enough teams,” Robinson said. “We had a few drop out but it worked out. We’re here and we’re wrestling, so we’re kind of happy to have that.”
Rice won all five of his matches, four coming by first-period pins and one by a 6-5 decision over Barron Collier’s Cory Cannan.
“I just went out there ready to wrestle, trying to keep the momentum going throughout the team,” Rice said.
Port Charlotte finished fifth, nabbing team wins against Mariner, Pinellas Park and Charlotte’s “Silver” team. The Pirates have been grappling with quarantine issues, but have had bright moments this season, including knocking off Braden River in the district dual tournament to earn a spot in the state dual series.
Unfortunately the Pirates wound up missing the state tournament due to quarantine, but the Gene Gorman was an opportunity to get back on track, said coach Tyler Crane.
“It’s not only an opportunity to get a lot of matches in; it’s an opportunity to get a lot of decent matches in,” Crane said. “This is a tournament I’ve been wanting to come to for the past couple of years but we weren’t invited. You’ve got to earn your way in. I’m glad we had the opportunity and I’m looking forward to next year.”
