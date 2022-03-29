ENGLEWOOD – And a good time was had by all.
Team Gulf defeated Team Coast 112-107 on Tuesday at Lemon Bay High School to cap the second Gulf Coast Coaches Alliance All-Star game.
Rivals DJ Woods of Charlotte and Alex Perry of Port Charlotte teamed up to score 59 of Team Gulf’s points, with Perry recording a steal and layup for the game’s final score.
It was an entertaining epilogue to another season of area basketball and the players – seniors from Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay, Venice, North Port and Imagine (two DeSoto County players could not make it) – gave the evening the air of an NBA All-Star game, where defense was but an occasional rumor.
“It definitely felt good, especially playing with my teammates one more time,” Woods said. “It’s definitely a fun way to go out, playing with them and playing with the kids I grew up playing with at the other schools, too.”
Team Gulf trailed 61-58 at halftime, but turned on the jets during a 38-point third quarter for a 96-87 lead. The fourth quarter was a 16-point “Elam ending” meaning the first team to 112 won the game.
Team Coast rallied to make a game of it, closing within 110-107 before Perry stole the ball of a dribble and cruised in for the easy layup.
After public address announcer Donnie Wilkie joking said anyone missing a shot from halfcourt would have to drop and do pushups, Woods did just that in the second quarter, and if those in attendance didn’t know the kids were having fun before then, they knew Woods dropped and gave five.
“It was a lot of fun being that this is going to be one of my last basketball games ever,” said Perry, who is headed to Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College to play football. “I could kind of have fun with my friends and just play.”
Woods led all scorers with 31 points. Perry finished with 28. Venice’s Shea Cullum added 19 for Team Gulf and Charlotte’s Logan Clauser had 12.
For Team Coast, Lemon Bay’s Zak Morrill’s 19 led a balanced attack. Venice’s Austin Bray had 17 while Lemon Bay’s Jacob Newcomb and Port Charlotte’s Onix Diaz each had 14. Diaz scored 10 points during the Elam ending in willing his squad back into the game.
At halftime of the boys’ game, Charlotte junior John Gamble pulled out the victory with a little drama against Perry. Needing 27 points from the three judges to beat Perry, Gamble threw down a slam that drew three 10s.
Between the boys and girls games, a co-ed 3-point contest pitted nine players against one another to see who could sink the most treys in one minute. The last shot counted double. Imagine’s Micah Lipker pulled out the victory.
“To be honest, I just didn’t want to come in last,” Lipker said. “I ended up winning so it was nice.”
In the girls’ contest, Team Coast pulled out the 56-50 victory behind Charlotte’s Aryana Hicks’ 18 points. Port Charlotte’s Taylor Paille had 16 while North Port’s Emily Leavitt added 11.
North Port’s Jessica Stewart had a game-high 19 for Team Gulf. Port Charlotte’s Yani Hall had 14.
Perry and Hicks were named the Gulf Coast Coaches Alliance players of the year. Port Charlotte’s boys and the Charlotte girls were the teams of the year.
And just like that, another basketball season was in the books.
“It was really fun because I know most of these people and this was basically our last time,” said Charlotte’s Jordany Reyes-Sanchez, who came up on the losing end against Tarpon teammates Woods and Clauser.
“I don’t know what happened,” he added with a laugh. “We were trying to make a comeback. I thought we had it but Alex got the turnover that was that.”
