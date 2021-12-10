SARASOTA – Ryan Sims had a goal and an assist and the Riverview High School boys soccer team showed its dominance in a crucial District 7A-8 matchup as they downed Venice 2-0 to remain unbeaten on the season.
Riverview (9-0-2) which came into the game having surrendered just one goal all season, was once again stout on defense as it recorded its 10th clean sheet of the season, with goalkeepers Lucca Stefenoni and Josh Weisman sharing in the shutout effort.
“We dominated in possession. We missed some chances in the first half, but we kept fighting and working,” said Riverview coach Ed Stroop. “I’m proud of these boys because they continue to work hard.”
Riverview led in shots 15-9 and had all six corner kicks on the evening, but it took until the 35th minute for the Rams to get on the board, when Sims took a corner kick and found striker Jonah Schildkraut, who one-timed it past Brendan Reilly for a 1-0 lead.
The Rams kept up the pressure in the second half, controlling possession, but Venice (4-2-2), which had their opportunities in the first half, appeared to be attacking better in the second half, as it desperately tried to tie the game.
The closest the Indians came was a free kick by Facundo Lambrecht left that sailed high with five minutes.
The Rams, who had seen some great opportunities lost for most of the game, soon left no doubt as Sims broke down the right side, drove in and buried a shot in the closing minutes to put the game to bed.
“Ryan made a great individual effort at the end, and we work hard on our set plays off corner kicks. I was glad we were able to convert on one of them,” Stroop said.
For the Indians, it was a frustrating night as they have now lost back-to-back games after being unbeaten in their first six.
There were chances that just didn’t swing Venice’s way. Lambrecht hit the crossbar on one free kick in the first half, while an opportunity by Sebastian Somenzini was called offside.
Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said his team just didn’t catch the breaks Riverview did.
“It was a great game played by both sides, very well-coached and they were lucky and we were unlucky,” Porvaznik said. “We kept playing our game and kept pressing, but we didn’t move people around much.”
