SARASOTA — The biggest problem the Venice High School boys soccer team had last season was putting the ball in the net.
Though one game does not a season make, the Indians didn’t do much to eliminate that problem in their season opener Thursday against Riverview.
Eli Fizer scored a hat trick and the Rams blew open a close game at halftime for a 4-0 victory.
Venice coach Peter Tomich said the opportunities were there, but couldn’t finish them off.
“We created opportunities, but couldn’t put them away. We battled in the first half, but Riverview got the breaks and they put their opportunities in the net,” Tomich said. “That was the difference in the game.”
Even though Riverview (1-1) controlled the tempo and the ball, it appeared as though Venice would take a scoreless tie into halftime.
That changed when Joey St. Onge threw the ball in for Riverview, had it ricochet off several players, and float to Fizer’s foot, who one-timed it past goalkeeper Stefen Slavov to his left in the 37th minute to make it 1-0.
After halftime, with the rain coming down strong, Fizer got another pass in the 46th minute and bounced it past the Venice defense to make it 2-0.
After Fizer completed the hat trick with a penalty shot in the 64th minute, Shon Devald completed the scoring in the closing minutes.
Riverview outshot Venice (0-1) 14-3 and made life relatively easy for goalkeepers Israel Valle and Noah Chyorny, doing a great job defensively to thwart Venice and exact revenge following a preseason loss to the Indians.
“We’re a possession team. That’s how we train. We were good technically so we got good finishes,” said Riverview coach Ed Stroop. “Eli is a great player, but it’s a team effort to open those lanes.”
Bima Bagawanta and Joaquin Rueda had the few good scoring opportunities for Venice, who must now prepare for Cardinal Mooney on Monday.
“This is a test of character for this team. We fought the whole way and didn’t shut down after the third goal,” Tomich said. “We get to play another game.”
