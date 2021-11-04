PUNTA GORDA — Jaron Glover returned a punt 43 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown and the Riverview defense came up with a key interception late as it held on to defeat Charlotte, 21-14, Thursday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Riverdale scored on offense, defense and special teams and got a huge night from Jayden Birch to put a crimp in Charlotte’s Senior Night festivities and ruined a great night from running back Troi McClary, who had both Charlotte touchdowns.
Pinned deep in their territory, punter Keon Jones booted a line drive to Glover, who raced down the far sideline for the game-winning score. The Tarpons are 5-4 after this defeat and hoping their No. 7 slot in the region holds.
Charlotte, which trailed 14-0 before tying the game, had chances to come back after recovering a fumble deep in their territory, but a Triston Parsons interception with 3:21 left snuffed out the Tarpons’ final hope as the Rams ran out the clock.
Riverview (8-2) dominated early, driving 75 yards on eight plays on its first drive. Quarterback Will Carter found Charles Lester on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.
The Rams defense came on from there. McClary fumbled during a long run. Charlie Copper picked it up and ran 45 yards to the end zone to extend the lead to 14-0.
Charlotte slowly gained momentum. It was stopped inside the Riverview 5 on its first possession of the second quarter, but got the ball back after a three-and-out and with a short field. It paid off as McClary scored on a 7-yard run to cut the lead to 14-8 after a two-point conversion with 1:32 left in the half.
A Kris McNeely fumble recovery put the Tarpons in business again early in the third quarter. They then cashed in as McClary scored and tied the game at 14 following the missed two-point conversion.
KEY PLAYS: The line drive punt by Jones and the ensuing punt return for a touchdown by Glover was the biggest play, with the Parsons’ interception a close second as Charlotte never saw the ball again.
KEY STATS: Birch had 145 yards rushing, mostly in the second half. McClary had 112 rushing for Charlotte.
WHAT IT MEANS: Despite the loss, Charlotte should remain in the top eight, earning a trip to the postseason.
QUOTE: “We had our opportunities. You can’t get in the red zone twice and not score. We played with some character and class tonight, but you gotta make plays.” Wade Taylor, Charlotte head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.