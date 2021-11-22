SARASOTA - Venice kept it close for a half, but Riverview’s depth and experience proved to be too much in the second half and the Rams pulled away for a 68-47 victory in a girls basketball game Monday night.
Riverview junior Amiya Lloyd came off the bench to score 21 points as the Rams pressing, zone defense frustrated the young Indians squad that has three freshmen in the starting lineup.
“Experiencing that defense is tough,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said. “Two freshman guards trying to break that. We’ll be ready for it next time. We’re going to get better every day.
"We took a little setback today, but I think that’s what life is about. We’ll see how we can mature and grow tomorrow against Sarasota.”
The Indians scored the first four points of the game before the Rams took a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, sparked by the insertion of Lloyd into the lineup.
Riverview extended its lead to 30-24 at halftime, but Addison Ivery hit a three-pointer at the start of the third quarter to bring Venice within three. It turned out that was as close as the Indians would get as the Rams gradually pulled away.
Martin called two quick timeouts early in the period in an attempt to stem the tide to no avail as Riverview led 49-35 at the end of the third quarter.
“We’ve just got to attack the basket, we passed it around too much,” Martin said.
Zoe O’Leary led the Indians with 13 points while Ivery also reached double figures with 10. Tessa O’Leary and Jayda Lanham added 8 apiece.
Jaylah Wilson and Shelby Liashek had 10 points each for the Rams, who improved to 3-0 on the season while Venice fell to 1-1.
“There’s many more games to come. I love this group,” Martin said. “There’s some good things we can take out of here tonight, but we’ll be ready for Riverview when we play them again at our place in a few weeks.
“Monday games are tough for us, especially as freshmen,” Martin added. “I can’t really prepare them and with Thanksgiving week I felt like they were a little sluggish. Starting three freshmen in an environment like this is tough. But there was a lot of green in the stands today. The support is huge and we’re just building this program.”
Venice will host Sarasota at the Teepee Tuesday night.
