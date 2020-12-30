SARASOTA – In a game that was eerily similar to their first meeting in November, Sarasota Riverview turned the tables on Charlotte and defeated the Tarpons to win the Suncoast Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
The broad strokes of the Rams’ 63-56 victory echoed the manner in which Charlotte pulled out a 63-60 win on Nov. 24. After stalking the Tarpons throughout the game, Riverview surged in front during a decisive fourth-quarter rally, capitalizing on Charlotte mistakes down the stretch to maintain its advantage.
“It was a good job; they fought back and won the game,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We didn’t do the things down the stretch defensively that you need to do to win the game. We took some ill-advised, bad shots, and that’s part of it. You’ve got to learn from it and you’ve got to get better at it.”
Charlotte led from the jump and owned a 47-41 lead early in the fourth quarter after an alley-oop slam by John Gamble on a lob from Alex Gent when things fell apart for the Tarpons.
Riverview cleaned up its passing and started finding gaps in Charlotte’s sticky zone defense. When Jason Jackson buried a 3-pointer with 6:20 to play, Riverview had its first lead of the game, 50-47.
They would never trail again.
Poor shooting and untimely turnovers snowballed on Charlotte and Riverview was able to hold the Tarpons at arm’s length the rest of the way.
In their first meeting, it was Charlotte that trailed in the fourth quarter until a Tre Carroll-fueled 17-2 rally built on Riverview turnovers and poor shooting reversed both teams’ fortunes.
“The first game, we turned the ball over, we took bad shots and as far as learning from the first game, we learned how to finish – or learned how not to finish,” Riverview coach Rudy Fraraccio said. “take nothing away from Charlotte. They caused the turnovers, they played good defense and Tre Carroll took over that quarter.”
In their first meeting Carroll scored 17 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter to lead Charlotte. This time, Carroll scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds but was limited to four points and two boards in the fourth quarter.
Charlotte also got 14 points from DJ Woods and 10 from John Gamble in falling to 8-3 on the season. Riverview (10-3) was paced by Jayven Millien’s 18 points.
"We’re glad Charlotte had an opportunity to come in," Fraraccio said. "A team out of Miami couldn’t make it and it gave us an opportunity to have a rematch with them that I know our team wanted. I really respect coach Massolio and their staff. They’re great and they’ve got a good thing going down in Charlotte."
The Tarpons will return to action Jan. 5 at Venice.
“We have a lot of things we have to work on,” Massolio said. “We’ll get back at the drawing board tomorrow and figure it out. Not a lot of time to rest. Got a lot of games in a lot of days coming up.”
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.