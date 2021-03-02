SARASOTA — Venice High baseball coach Craig Faulkner knows what it takes to build a state championship team, whether they win or lose along the way.
Venice (3-3) has now lost three straight games after losing, 2-0, to Riverview and ace Karson Ligon (University of Miami commit) on Tuesday night at the Rams home field.
“We faced a guy going to Miami tonight and a guy going to FSU the time before that,” Faulkner said after Tuesday night’s loss. “It is what makes us good at the end, if we can handle it right.
“That was my talk to the players tonight: We’re gonna see great pitching. That guy pitched a great game tonight. He’s in the low to mid-90s. He threw a lot of strikes and walked one guy all night. When you face guys like that, you have to battle.”
Indians outfielder/pitcher John Whitney opened the second and seventh innings with singles hit to right field, but otherwise, Ligon didn’t allow another hit — walking one batter and hitting another.
After failing to bring Whitney around to score, the Indians ran into some trouble in the home half of the inning.
Rams player Pip Smalley lifted a fly ball deep to right field that floated down the line and out of reach of a charging Whitney — resulting in a triple and a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 one batter later.
“It’s a play he normally makes,” Faulkner said of the triple. “It was a long way to run. It wasn’t an easy play. He was probably disoriented a little bit on it. He overran it a little bit.
“I think that changes things a little. You can’t make every play in high school, but that’s a play we normally make. It happens.”
Once Riverview gave Ligon a lead, the ace was in command.
He finished the complete game shutout allowing just four total baserunners as he struck out eight Indians over 105 pitches — as several scouts monitored his performance behind home plate.
Meanwhile, the Indians used six pitchers — starting with Huston Wynne and going to Joey Rafaniello, Whitney, David Morgan, Ian Jensen and Brandon Losito — as they held the Rams to a 1-0 lead through five innings.
Eventually, however, Riverview put more pressure on Venice in the sixth.
Chris Barr led the inning off with a double to the centerfield wall, coming home to score on an RBI single to left field four batters later to take a 2-0 lead into the sixth.
Though Whitney led off Venice’s final at-bat with a single, he was thrown out trying to steal second base — hurting the Indians’ hopes of a comeback.
“We battled some,” Faulkner said. “But it’s early in the year. Pitching is always ahead of hitting, and I like our hitters.
“I think you’re gonna see as we get going that we’re gonna win some games hitting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.