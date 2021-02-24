The Charlotte girls basketball team became the first Tarpons team to win a regional title last week, but they aren’t finished chasing history just yet.
Charlotte (22-2, No. 6 in 6A) will face St. Thomas Aquinas (15-4, No. 4 in 6A) tonight at 8 in the state semifinals at RP Funding Center in Lakeland with a spot in the state championship on the line.
“Their guard play is very good and they’re a lot bigger and more athletic than we are,” Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson said of the Raiders. “From what we’ve seen in scouting, it’s gonna be a good game.
“(The players) are very excited about making history and everything they’ve accomplished, but also, we have another task at hand. They’re reminded every day: Win two more games, and you’ll make more history. They understand that and they want to get there. We’re not settling for what we’ve done.”
St. Thomas has lost four times this year, but three of those losses have been to Blanche Ely (No. 9 in the U.S., No. 4 in FL, No. 1 in 6A) and the other has come against American Heritage (No. 14 in the U.S., No. 5 in FL, No. 1 in 5A).
Aside from those losses, however, the Raiders have dominated — winning all but two of their games by double digit margins.
The Raiders have been on fire lately, too.
Since losing the district final to Blanche Ely, 59-52, the Raiders have beaten Atlantic (Delray Beach) by 29, Blanche Ely by two and Lourdes Academy (Miami) by 30 in the regional playoffs.
They’re led by a talented backcourt that features Samara Spencer (5-foot-9 Arkansas commit), along with Breanna Gustave - a transfer from Blanche Ely, who buried the game-winning 3-pointer against her former team in the playoffs.
“I think they’re a little more dynamic than Braden River,” Stephenson said of St. Thomas Aquinas. “They’re active and they have some pretty big guards who are quick with the basketball. They’re kind of built the same way.
“We’re gonna have to play some good defense to slow them down.”
It’s not as if the Tarpons don’t have the talent to match up with the Raiders, though. Charlotte has displayed a versatile offense all year and that’s held true in the playoffs — with Ary Hicks, D’Yanis Jimenez and Bella Desjardins each scoring at least 20 points in a playoff game so far.
Tonight in Lakeland, these already-historic Tarpons will see if they can add another entry to the record books.
“Their want-to and their drive is at a different level than anything I’ve seen any of the years that I’ve coached, to be honest,” Stephenson said of his team. “These girls are hungry. They want to win. They want to continue to prevail.
“They’ve said it from the start of the season. They want a state championship and they’ve been showing that.”
