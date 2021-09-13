PORT CHARLOTTE – When the Port Charlotte baseball coaching job came open recently, Pirates athletic director Bob Bruglio knew what he had to do.
He placed a call to the Godfather of Charlotte County baseball.
Dave Tollett, the successful, long-time Florida Gulf Coast coach and former Charlotte High skipper, called Bruglio back in short order and told him about Tim Roberson, a catcher for the Eagles during future big-league ace Chris Sale’s years in the program.
“Dave gave me Tim’s name and a very high recommendation for him and I was sold," Bruglio said. "We’re really excited to have him with the knowledge he has.”
Roberson had parlayed his time at FGCU into a contract with the Boston Red Sox as an undrafted free agent. He worked his way up to Triple-A in 2017 before calling it a career. Afterward, he spent some time back home in West Palm Beach with family, but before long he found himself coaching youth baseball and developing the itch to get into coaching at the high school level.
Roberson was ready to return to Florida’s Gulf coast, where he had spent more than a decade playing college ball or in Boston’s annual spring training camp. It was during those years he met his wife, a Bishop Verot graduate.
The first person Roberson, 32, contacted upon moving back was his FGCU mentor.
“I sat down with him and told him my plans about being back on this coast,” Roberson said. “He knew of a couple of names, which he contacted for me, programs he knew would be a good fit for me, that type of deal.
“He called Bob and gave him my information and vice versa,” Roberson added. “And the rest is history.”
Beyond Tollett, there was additional connective tissue linking Roberson with Port Charlotte. During his days at FGCU, Roberson played along side former Pirates hurler Ricky Knapp.
Knapp’s alma mater is coming off a 9-12 season under then coach Rodney Taylor. The Pirates lost their first eight games, including the first three by shutout. The team’s best talent was among its freshmen and sophomores. As the season progressed, the Pirates improved and their 9-4 finish to the season included a five-game winning streak.
While this is Roberson’s first high school coaching gig, Bruglio said he was confident he would be a good fit. He compared Roberson’s mentality to the work ethics of football coach Jordan Ingman, swim coach JR Whaley, and wrestling coach Tyler Crane.
“Everything he’s done since (arriving at Port Charlotte) has just proven what he’s saying was true,” Bruglio said. “He has been here and every day they’re in the weight room, conditioning, doing the things they need to do to have an opportunity to be successful.”
Roberson said his program philosophy will be to adapt to the type of players he has, adding he would have a better idea of the team’s identity once spring practice gets under way. For now, he is putting the available players through the paces.
“We’ve been talking about changing the perception of the program,” Roberson said. “Obviously, you’ve got players who play multiple sports but the ones who play baseball, they’re getting a feel for how I do things. It’s all about development. You get to know your players and you go from there.”
Add another branch to the leafy Tollett coaching tree.
"He's great," Bruglio said. "Dave and I grew up together and coached together for years, so when he calls me and says this is your next guy, you listen."
