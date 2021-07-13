As Michael Robertson sat down to begin watching the MLB Draft at home this past Sunday, he was presented with two possibilities for his immediate future.
He’d either be shipped off to a rookie league team and begin his professional career or return to his dorm room at the University of Florida.
Though the former Venice High center fielder wound up going undrafted this week, that wasn’t due to a lack of talent.
“The first round was a little bit of a stretch so I wasn’t really expecting to hear my name or get much attention there, but definitely rounds two through five was the range I was looking for,” Robertson said over the phone from Gainesville on Tuesday. “It didn’t pan out that way, but that’s perfectly fine by me.
“I’m here at Florida and this is a great opportunity. I feel blessed that I even had the opportunity to have that shot.”
Robertson was ranked as the No. 93 prospect in the 2021 draft class by MLB.com and several other analysts, including Keith Law of the Athletic, had Robertson inside their top 100 prospects as well.
Despite Robertson’s impressive scouting profile, however, playing college baseball for the school he grew up rooting for made him a difficult player to sign.
“Going into it I kind of expected to find myself back here,” he said. “Something crazy would have had to happened to take me away from here. The whole time I think this was probably always the route I was going to take.
“The education part is big and to play for one of the best programs in the country is definitely an exciting opportunity for me. I can’t wait to get rolling.”
While Robertson said he has dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player since Little League, the recent Venice High grad had to leave emotion out of the equation when deciding on his future.
“It’s crazy because I’m 18-years-old and we’re talking about crazy amounts of money, but it really does come down to that,” Robertson said. “It’s a matter of, ‘How much is it going to take to get me away from here for three years, hopefully getting better and better as a player.’
“I could be in an even better position in three years, so it had to be an amount of money that’s worth my while.”
Back in Gainesville for the summer, Robertson is taking a couple of classes — sport management and technical writing — while he also participates in open workouts with the team.
“The tournaments are great. The environment is always electric,” said Robertson, who now won’t be able to be drafted until the conclusion of his junior season.
“I can’t wait to be on that stage and experience that. It should be fun for these next couple years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.