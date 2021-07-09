The next few days could be some of the most important of Michael Robertson’s 18-year-old life, or they could simply serve as a footnote for what’s to come.
No matter what happens in the MLB Draft from July 11-13, Robertson will soon have some clarity for his immediate future.
“It’s been a waiting game,” Robertson said of the past few weeks since graduating from Venice High. “I’ve stayed in the gym and I’ve continued to work on some baseball stuff to better myself.
“I’ll have some friends and family over (for the MLB Draft) to see what happens. We really just do not know. Something crazy could happen, or it might not.”
Robertson completed one of the best careers in Indians' history this spring — winning two state championships entrenched as the center fielder and leadoff hitter since the onset of his freshman year.
By the time his sophomore year was beginning he had verbally committed to play for the University of Florida and was drawing attention from professional talent evaluators.
“A year or two ago when people started talking to us about advisors or agents or whatever, at first we were like, ‘C’mon, is this really necessary?’ But it’s been interesting to see,” said Wayne Robertson, Michael’s father and the varsity tennis coach at Venice High.
“We just kept the conversation as minimal as possible. It was always, ‘Hey, let’s just see how far we can go in this high school season.’ I think that helped a lot.”
Even with added pressure and attention, Robertson continued to thrive.
As a sophomore, he helped lead Venice to a second straight state championship — leading the team with a .441 batting average and 18 stolen bases across 32 games.
Though his junior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, he returned even stronger as a senior this past season. Despite not winning a third state title, Robertson finished as the Sun Preps Baseball Player of the Year for hitting .477 with 17 steals against the most difficult schedule in the state (according to the FHSAA).
“Michael is big and tall and projectable to even be a power hitter one day,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He already has the speed and you can’t teach that, but he’s got a chance if he puts on 20 or 30 pounds to be a power hitter as well.
“His arm strength is really good, he has a great eye and he hits for average because he uses all fields. Defensively, he’s outstanding, too. He’s pretty special.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound outfielder has been ranked inside the top 100 MLB prospects by several highly regarded analysts including Keith Law of the Athletic and Jim Callis of MLB.com. He is currently ranked as the No. 93 prospect of the 2021 draft class on MLB.com.
“If Robertson were a more physical guy now, he might go in the top-40 picks,” wrote Law, who ranked Robertson No. 64 in his top 100 MLB prospects rankings updated July 8. “He has 70 speed in games and plays plus defense in center, with a contact-oriented approach and direct swing that just lacks power.”
MLB prospects are graded on five tools —hitting, running, power, throwing and fielding — using a 20-80 grading scale, with 50 being average and 70-80 being elite.
Robertson is currently ranked as a 45 overall prospect with 40 power, 50 throwing, 50 hitting, 55 fielding and 70 running — with his speed giving him a chance to be a top player at the next level.
Being ranked as a top-100 talent by scouts and analysts doesn’t mean that Robertson will be taken in the first three rounds, or even selected at all, though.
“There’s a lot of variables,” Wayne Robertson said. “There’s all kinds of age groups of kids. All kinds of nationalities of kids. Some teams almost never draft a high schooler. Other teams seem to be more willing to do so. There’s no guarantee.
“It’s not a question of if he would get drafted. He would get drafted if he were willing to accept anything. At this point he doesn’t need to do that because he has the potential to have a great education and a great baseball experience ahead of him at Florida.”
With a commitment to the Gators already locked in, Robertson would likely need a high draft selection — and enticing signing bonus — to choose to play professional baseball right away.
Each pick in the draft comes with an assigned bonus value that reduces as the draft goes on — starting with an $8.415 million slot value to the Pittsburgh Pirates for the No. 1 overall pick.
Though any selection within the first two rounds comes with an assigned bonus value of at least $1 million, that drops to $500,000 by the middle of the fourth round and just over $300,000 by the end of the fifth.
However, teams often do not spend the full slot value early in the draft to save money for middle to later rounds for prospects like Robertson who need convincing to skip college baseball.
“This year's draft is a very talent-rich and deep high school class, with Robertson standing out among a handful of other premium athletes,” said Keanan Lamb, senior MLB Draft writer and amateur scouting coordinator for Baseball Prospectus. “His strengths as a defender and runner are helpful, needing only one team to believe he can hit with a little more authority to be taken in the first five rounds.”
All of these questions will be put to rest when the MLB Draft begins at 7:07 p.m. this Sunday night broadcast on MLB Network and MLB.com from the Bellco Theatre in Denver, Colorado.
Teams will select for only the first round on Sunday night before reconvening on Monday at 1 p.m. to draft picks from Rounds 2 through 10 — the range that Robertson is expected to be selected — before wrapping up with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday at Noon.
“The not knowing part is the weirdest feeling, but at the same time, either option is a great option,” Robertson said. “I’m gonna be thrilled either way and it’s honestly tough to say which would be better.
“It gives me some peace of mind knowing that no matter what happens, it’s gonna be good.”
