Michael Robertson
Venice baseball, senior
A rare four-year starter for the Venice High baseball team, Michael Robertson has been entrenched at the top of the batting order since he was a freshman.
He opened the year with a hit in five straight games before slumping to a 1-for-12 stretch that he rid himself of this past week — going 6-for-8 with five walks, a double, a run and an RBI as Venice swept Sarasota in a three-game series.
Robertson, a center fielder committed to the University of Florida, raised his batting average to .400 with his hitting in the series against the Sailors. In games where Robertson records a hit, Venice is 7-2.
“When Michael gets on base, we can run our total offense,” Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner said. “He’s the key to our offensive success because he puts so much pressure on the defense.
“Because of his great speed and hitting from the left side he can bunt for a base hit, he can drive the ball off the wall, he can beat a ball out. He has so many ways to get on first and he has a good eye on top of that.”
Taylor Roche
North Port softball, senior
Quite the encore this past week for North Port's staff ace.
After setting a single-game strikeout record (17) in her first game back since losing her father, Roche silenced Lemon Bay with a 16-strikeout performance in a 7-0 victory this past Friday.
She was at her best when it counted, too. Lemon Bay had four players come to bat with runners in scoring position and Roche fanned them all.
Batting fifth, she helped her own cause with a run-scoring single during a three-run sixth inning. She also reached base with a first-inning walk.
“Taylor, she’s the backbone since she’s been back,” North Port coach Frank Baker said. “She was before she left, and now she’s back. The girls just respect her and look up to her and do whatever they can to help her.”
