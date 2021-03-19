NORTH PORT — When it comes to weather conditions at North Port, the best way to counter a stiff wind blowing out to all fields is to put Taylor Roche on the mound and get the opposing team flapping in the breeze.
On Friday, Roche fanned 16 batters – one off the team record she set last week – en route to a 7-0 win against Lemon Bay.
“Obviously she’s throwing something that’s tough to hit,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said about Roche. “There were a lot of swings and misses. She kept throwing it and we kept swinging and missing it.”
Lemon Bay (2-9) did get runners in scoring position on three occasions while mustering four hits and two walks, but Roche ended those threats in the first, fourth and seventh innings by striking out all four batters who came to the plate with runners on second or third.
“We had our few hits, but couldn’t put anything together,” Pinkham said.
North Port (4-4) took the lead immediately, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning. Cienna Nelson delivered a run-scoring single and came around to score herself on a stolen base and a groundout and a wild pitch.
Nelson reached base in all four plate appearances, gathering a pair of walks before slapping a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth for North Port’s final runs. She also scored during the Bobcats’ three-run fifth inning.
“That’s typical for Cienna,” North Port coach Frank Baker said. “She’s definitely a great hitter.”
Roche — in just her second game back following the death of her father — helped her own cause with an RBI single during the fifth-inning scoring spree. In all, the Bobcats had 13 baserunners on five hits and eight walks.
“Taylor, yeah, she’s the backbone since she’s been back,” Baker said. “She was before she left, and now she’s back. The girls just respect her and look up to her and do whatever they can to help her.”
Emily Moore reached base twice for Lemon Bay, getting to third in the seventh inning before getting stranded 90 feet from breaking up Roche’s shutout. Starting pitcher Ella Kraszewski pitched well in between North Port scoring bursts, striking out the side twice as part of an eight-strikeout performance over five innings.
“It’s tough. Our pitcher has got to be on,” Pinkham said. “We’re struggling to make adjustments. The good news is they don’t quit. They keep working, they still encourage each other, they’re good teammates.”
Lemon Bay will return to action at home Wednesday against Bonita Springs.
After an up-and-down first half of the season, Baker said he has started to see signs of life at the plate for the Bobcats.
“We’re still struggling to put the bat on the ball, but they’re working on it,” he said. “They’re making contact now, just hitting it at people. I can’t say anything bad. They’re working their butts off and doing what needs to be done.”
Nelson said success is simply a matter of every facet coming together at the same time.
“I think everyone is just coming together, especially with Taylor being back,” she said. “If our defense isn’t on, our hitting is on. When both of them are on … I’m really excited for the rest of the season. I think we’re going to do really good.”
North Port will test their togetherness by being together all next week – the Bobcats have four games in five days, beginning on the road Monday at Charlotte. On Wednesday through Friday, they will play host to Mariner, Booker and Island Coast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.