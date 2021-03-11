NORTH PORT — Bobcats’ pitcher Taylor Roche broke her own school record striking out 17 Pirates on Thursday night, but admitted afterward that she was focused on other matters.
Tom Roche, Taylor’s father, passed away at the age of 47 on Feb. 25, and the senior pitcher spent three games away from the team to grieve.
She picked up where she left off in her first game back, throwing seven shutout innings as she allowed just one hit in an 8-0 win at North Port High School.
“I wasn’t expecting to pitch as well as I did,” Roche said. “It was really hard to play tonight. I broke down a couple of times.
After opening the year with a complete game shutout win over Venice — setting the school record with 15 strikeouts — Roche has lived up to the hype.
“She puts in the work,” North Port coach Frank Baker said of Roche’s breakout year. “She plays all year long in travel ball.
“Her dad was there for every practice and every game. It’s been difficult for her, but she’s battled through it.”
Roche has struck out 43 batters through three starts, and when she’s on the mound the Bobcats are one of the toughest teams to beat in the area.
“I’ve been her coach since she started, and she’s just awesome,” Baker said. “In all honesty, I cannot believe the strength that she has.
“We’re here for anything she needs. It’s one of those things where we don’t want to push ourselves on her, so we let her come to us if she needs anything. And we take care of it.”
Roche didn’t need much help against Port Charlotte as she got into a groove early, throwing her fastball that tops out around 61 mph, a drop-curve, a rise-ball and a drop-ball for strikes — or coercing the Pirates into swinging wildly.
North Port backed Roche with three runs in the second inning as it put runners aboard on errors and brought them home on sacrifice flies.
Port Charlotte couldn’t register a hit until a soft line drive dropped over Bobcats’ first baseman Caitlyn Paige in the top of the fifth. Roche, however, responded with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to escape the inning unscathed.
“It didn’t seem like a lot of strikeouts,” said Roche, who thought she had only about half of her 17 Ks on the night. “I try to stay positive when I’m pitching. I like the excitement of watching them trying to hit my pitches and missing.”
Port Charlotte freshman pitcher Gia Greaves held her own for much of Thursday night, throwing a six-inning complete game, but wasn’t as sharp as Roche.
The Bobcats piled on again in the fifth inning, scoring three more runs as Jasmine Rachal tripled to right-center field, Jewelie Vanderkous and Cienna Nelson hit RBI singles and Taylor Marino knocked in a run on a ground out — taking a 6-0 lead.
By that point, Roche was in complete command.
“We watched a lot of strike threes tonight,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “She moves the ball really well, and we weren’t ready to swing the bat tonight.”
Roche allowed another runner to reach first base on an error, but induced a pop out and back-to-back strikeouts to keep Port Charlotte off the board.
Roche helped her own cause in the bottom of the sixth as she hit a two-run, two-out double to the left field wall to push the lead to 8-0 — setting her up for one last easy inning and the win.
“My teammates have been very supportive of me,” Roche said. “They’ve been very understanding.”
Amid Roche’s record-breaking performance, her father was never far from her mind.
“It’s weird not seeing him back there (behind home plate),” she said. “But I could feel him up there. I’m doing it for him.”
