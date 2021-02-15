NORTH PORT – Taylor Roche pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout as North Port blanked Venice, 2-0, in the softball season-opener for both teams Monday night.
The Bobcat senior struck out 15 Venice batters and gave up two infield singles. Venice didn’t hit the ball out of the infield until the top of the seventh inning.
“It felt good to have a defense behind me, so it gave me more confidence as a pitcher,” Roche said. “I had great catching as well. Definitely different pitches. According to my catcher (Taylor Marino), she has a better vantage point. She can tell how far the pitches are off the plate, and so I definitely trusted my catcher in calling the pitches.”
North Port coach Frank Baker said, as expected, the seniors led the way.
“I’ve been coaching most of these girls for the last three years,” Baker said. “They’re just awesome. All the seniors I have this year – Taylor Roche, Cienna Nelson, and Kendra Arnold – are all a bunch of great leaders. They’ve stepped up during the off-season.”
Venice pitcher Karsyn Rutherford matched Roche for most of the game, but ran into trouble in the third. With one out, Natalie Mendez singled, Arnold walked and Kaedyn Stolzfus singled to load the bases. After Jasmine Rachel flied out to shallow center, Jewelie Vanderkuis delivered a hit up the middle that scored the only runs of the game.
Meanwhile, Venice got just one runner as far as third base. That was Tatum McGrath, who drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, went to second on a wild pitch, and stole third with two outs. From the first to the fifth inning, Roche struck out 13 of 15 Venice hitters.
“I play with a lot of them in travel ball so I know how they swing,” Roche said. “I know their weaknesses, so it definitely helped a lot.”
Venice got two runners on base in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Bri Weimer walked and Bri O’Connell was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. But Taylor Halbeck struck out to end the threat and the game.
“Taylor Roche did a great job tonight,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “Coach Baker had his kids ready to go. This is always a rivalry game. It’s one of the biggest games on the schedule for both of us every year. This is a district game so this double hurts for us and is a huge win for them. I give all the credit to their kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.