VENICE — Logan Rogers poured in 23 points as Port Charlotte held off Venice, 64-54, in a boys basketball matchup Friday night.
The Pirates senior point guard scored 11 in the fourth quarter to help Port Charlotte withstand a 3-point shooting barrage by the Indians in the final period.
“I tip my hat to Venice, I thought they played a wonderful game,” Pirates coach Kip Rhoten said. “They hit a lot of big shots coming down the stretch. I thought we had it under control and bam, they’d hit a three.
“And you think you’ve got it and bam, they hit another three. But to my boys’ credit, they kept fighting and clawing. We took the lead and hung on and did what we were supposed to do.”
Rogers hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the beginning of the game to give the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish. Port Charlotte led, 10-7, at the end of the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime.
The Pirates finally opened things up with an 11-0 run that bridged the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth period, including a half-court heave by Rogers that swished through the net at the third-quarter buzzer.
Port Charlotte extended its lead to 42-28 before Jayshon Platt and Brian Boucher led the Venice comeback.
“That’s the epitome of our season. My kids are never going to quit,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “They believe they can win every game. In the first half we had nine points with three-and-a-half minutes to go in the half because we missed about every single layup that we had.
“I think we counted 12 layups that we missed so when you dig a hole like that it’s hard. But they clamped down on defense, we started getting the rebounds and that was the biggest advantage when we made our little run back.”
The Indians cut into the lead with six 3-pointers, but couldn’t get closer than five points in the final moments.
“We changed up a little bit,” Montgomery said. “We were penetrating and kicking because they were trying to shut down the drive. I said, ‘Look we’re not finishing real strong so we’re going to have to make some 3’s to pull it out.’
“And once we started making them, I was surprised. We just kept making them.”
The Indians made six 3-pointers in the final period and 10 for the game, but sank only 2-of-8 foul shots.
“We usually shoot well, about 78 percent for the season,” Montgomery said. “Make a couple of those and it’s a different game.”
Platt led Venice with 17 points while Boucher had nine. Alex Perry had 12 points for the Pirates while Navari Johnson also reached double figures with 10.
It was the fifth straight victory for the Pirates, now 10-2, who will travel to Sebring Saturday night. Next up for Venice, now 8-8, is a road game at Sarasota on Monday night.
