What was once a scoreless game in the fourth inning quickly turned into a rout between Venice and Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Venice (5-1) took advantage of three 50-50 plays in the fifth inning to give Kayleigh Roper a chance to blow open the scoring in a 9-2 win.
“This game changed when we got runners on base,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “When you hit, it gets contagious. When you hit line drive and hard ground balls and force them to make plays, mistakes will happen. The pressure builds on them and you get more and more mistakes and that’s how you get runs.”
The pitchers dominated the opening innings with Charlotte’s Laci Hendrickson and Venice’s Karsyn Rutherford combining for three shutout innings allowing one hit between them.
However, in the top of the fifth inning, a handful of close calls went in Venice’s favor, which enabled the Lady Indians to make their charge.
Venice’s Micaela Hartman drove a high ball to center field and it looked like center fielder Kerstyn Shaw might’ve had the speed to make a diving catch, but she instead played it safe and pulled up. Sophia Cordero popped up with the next at-bat, which would’ve ended the inning had Hartman’s ball been caught.
Rutherford then hit a fly ball to shallow left field and two Charlotte players went for the ball with neither coming up with the out. The inning continued, still scoreless.
After another single loaded the bases — on a close call at first base — the first run of the game was plated as Hendrickson hit the batter, driving in a run.
Roper stepped up three pitches later and sent a shot to the wall in right-center field for a 3-run double to make it 4-0.
“The bases were loaded and I knew after we got the one run across we couldn’t settle there,” Roper said. “I knew when I got to the plate to just put something hard in the field, hopefully to the grass and it worked out perfectly. I knew once we got the momentum, it would stay on our side.”
Before the Lady Tarpons knew what hit them, they were down 8-0 heading into the seventh in what is typically a one or two-run matchup. Charlotte hit the ball well, but often right to a Venice defender.
“The little bloopers,” Charlotte coach Greg Higgins said. “Our girls were hitting it hard, just right at them. It was just one of those kind of nights. This is one of those games you know you can win, but you just shake it off.”
Venice opened the sixth with a run off a throwing error at third base, scoring Kalina Casertano from third. Tatum Brown followed that up with an RBI-triple to make it 6-0.
Cordero, O’Connell and McGrath drove in runs to push the score to 9-0. Charlotte got on the board in the bottom of the seventh to end the shutout. Jazlyn Embury and Dylan Anthony drove in the runs.
Rutherford went six innings, allowing one earned on six hits with three strikeouts.
