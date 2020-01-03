LEHIGH ACRES — Six area basketball teams converged on the campuses of Lehigh Senior High School and Varsity Lakes Middle School in hopes of starting the new year off on a good note.
None of them accomplished that goal as all six local teams, including Port Charlotte, Charlotte, Community Christian, North Port, Venice and Lemon Bay came up short in the third annual Lehigh New Year's Shootout.
Of the six teams, Venice came the closest with Riverdale hitting a deep 3-pointer to send the game into overtime where the Indians fell, 64-60.
Playing without Malachi Wideman, who was finishing his two-game suspension from a double technical foul in last week's tournament, the Indians had to retool the scheme a little. And for much of the game it worked.
Venice jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and used a 12-0 run near the end of the first half to lead by as as many as 20.
"We put in some different motion stuff in practice and we just outplayed them," Venice coach John Flynn said. "I liked that a lot. We were kind of standing the last couple of games so I tried to put something in that would get them passing and cutting and I think they did a great job with that."
But Riverdale's high-caliber offense began to close the gap in the second half. The Raiders opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run, ended by a 3-pointer from Venice's Christian Rodriguez, who led the team with 19 points.
Riverdale eventually tied things up early in the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets aided by an Indians' turnover.
In the final minute, Venice held a three-point lead, but turned the ball over late on a full court pass attempt, allowing the Raiders to rush back and hit a deep 3-pointer to tie.
In overtime, Riverdale scored seven of the first nine points in the period and the Indians couldn't overcome the deficit.
"We're just snake-bitten," Flynn said. "There's no effort issues. I've got three sophomores on the floor at one time and they're all doing good. It's not effort, it's not an execution thing, we're doing pretty good with that stuff. I just gotta get them over the hump. They gotta win a game like this."
However, that was about as close as any local team got the entire day.
Port Charlotte opened things up in Game 1 with a 70-58 loss to Canterbury. The Pirates nearly erased a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to make it 33-31 just before halftime. Alex Perry and Logan Rogers combined for 17 points in the second quarter.
But Canterbury dominated from the free-throw line in the second half, making 14 of 15 to take a seven-point lead into the later part of the fourth quarter. From there the foul game didn't pan out and the Pirates fell.
Perry led with 19, followed by Rogers with 14.
"We work too hard on our defense to give up 70," Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. "We had our opportunities. They're a good solid team, you get behind seven with a couple minutes to go, they'll make foul shots. I was disappointed in our defensive effort and disappointed in how we started the game."
Lemon Bay and Community Christian both suffered the same fate in the middle of Day 2 of the tournament. The Mantas fell, 62-51, to Seacrest Country Day and the Mustangs came up short against Cardinal Gibbons, 64-43, after winning the opening game on Thursday.
That left Charlotte and North Port as the last hope for an area team emerging from Day 1 victorious.
The Bobcats faced the 8-1 Community School of Naples, who outscored North Port 21-6 in the first quarter. But the Bobcats came back, holding them to just 8 in the second and trailed 29-18 at the half.
The 3-point shooting began to heat up in the second half with Nick Passamonte and Jalen Brown hitting three consecutive 3-pointers and scoring 20 in the third quarter.
The duo combined for 32 points total, but Community School of Naples pulled away for a 73-46 win.
Charlotte had one of the toughest opponents in the field with top ranked 3A school in the state Sante Fe Catholic on the schedule.
The Tarpons kept things close in the first quarter, but turnovers thwarted offensive chances as Sante Fe ended up cruising to a 75-52 win.
Tre Carroll led with 23 points followed by John Gamble with 11.
