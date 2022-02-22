At Brooksville, Port Charlotte hung tough with Central, never letting the home team out its sights before falling, 64-63, in a Region 4A-3 semifinal contest.
The two teams appeared as evenly matched as their No. 2 and No. 3 seeds indicated. Central led 32-31 at the break and pushed its lead to 52-47 after three quarters only to be reeled back in by the Pirates.
Port Charlotte hit its free throws down the stretch and hung tough, but couldn’t quite pull out the win.
The loss ends Port Charlotte’s season at 14-13, but doesn’t dampen the fact a rebuilding squad introducing a large class of freshmen to varsity basketball still managed to bring home the school’s third consecutive district title.
Senior Alex Perry led the Pirates one last time with 19 points. Fellow senior Geoff Wisniewski added 13. Junior Bode Stewart tacked on 11.
SoftballRiverview 2, Lemon Bay 1: The Mantas got strong season-opening pitching performances from Ella Kraszewski and Mackenzie Vaughan, but couldn’t get anything going against Riverview in a 2-1 defeat.
Kraszewski tossed four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. Vaughan came on in relief for two scoreless innings, scattering two hits. Haley Gulsby had a triple for the Mantas.
Boys tennisLemon Bay 7, North Port 0: The Mantas improved to 4-0 on the season with a sweep at the North Port tennis courts. Stevie Ethier, Hunter Andres, Billy Rand, Gray Lowder and Caleb Hutcherson all won their singles matches in straight sets, then the teams of Ethier-Andres and Lowder-Rand dispatched their North Port opponents, 8-1 and 8-3, respectively. Next up for Lemon Bay is a visit from Parrish Community on Thursday.
Girls tennisLemon Bay 7, North Port 0: The Mantas swept the Bobcats in single-set play Tuesday at North Port.
Jordan Shirley, Marie L’Abbe, Rosey Lowder, Avery Shirley and Fabiana Artigas all rolled to victory in singles. Jordan Shirley and L’Abbe won their doubles match 8-4 and the No. 2 Mantas duo of Lowder and Avery Shirley won, 8-1. Next up for the Mantas (4-1) is a visit from Parrish Community on Thursday.
