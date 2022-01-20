The college football season ended earlier this month and some of the best coaches in the game could hardly wait to check in on the Venice High football team.
High-profile coaches like Nick Saban of Alabama, Kirby Smart of Georgia and Dabo Swinney of Clemson, among others, have visited the high school over the past two days — posing for pictures with coach John Peacock and others.
These coaches are undoubtedly in town to see two players in particular: Damon Wilson II and Elliot Washington II.
Wilson II is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end who is rated as a four-star player by several recruiting services. He has offers from 18 Division-I schools, including Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Florida, Miami and several other in-state and top-tier programs.
This past season, Wilson II posted a school-record 15 sacks, a team-high 23 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a pick-six.
Washington II is a 6-foot-1, 188-pound defensive back who is also rated as a four-star player by several recruiting services. He has received offers from 27 Division-I schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, and several other top-tier programs.
Washington II tied for the Indians team lead with four interceptions this past season while totaling 58 tackles and breaking up four passes.
These two juniors could verbally commit to a school at any time, but won’t be able to officially sign their National Letter of Intent until the early signing period begins on Dec. 15.
