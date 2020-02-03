The Venice girls basketball team knew it faced an uphill battle coming into Monday night’s win-or-go-home district quarterfinals game against Sarasota, but the Lady Indians had a game plan.
Venice (9-14) got a 3-pointer by Chloe Lear off the opening tip to immediately take the lead, but for every shot the Indians made, Sarasota had an answer.
Eventually, Cheyenne Stubbs (24 points) and Chariot Johnson (10 points and 4 steals) were too much for Venice to keep up with as the Sailors pulled away for a 77-36 win at Sarasota High School.
“We were still there down 13,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said of the halftime deficit. “That team is good, they’re fast. Give credit to them, they played a good game.
“I told them, ‘Today is going to be about turnovers and rebounding,’ and when we did those things we looked pretty good. There were moments that we looked like we were there. But the problem is when we made big shots, so did they.”
Sarasota went on a 17-3 run after Lear’s 3 to open the game — forcing 12 first-quarter Venice turnovers — but the Indians hung around thanks to 6 points from Sadie Kluner and another bucket from deep by Lear.
Though Venice trailed by just four after the first quarter and 39-26 at halftime, it wasn’t long before the team ran out of gas.
The Sailors went on a 15-3 run to begin the third quarter, taking a 54-29 lead, to essentially put the game away.
Kylie Poole scored 9 points for Venice, Lear also added 9 — finishing with three makes from beyond the arc — and Kluner chipped in 8 from the low post.
The loss marks the end of the season, and for the team’s three seniors — Elea Saba, Lear and Kluner — it was the last time they’ll suit up in green and white on the basketball court.
For Martin, that’s a day he’s dreaded since taking over the job this past summer.
“They definitely exceeded my expectations,” Martin said of his first season as head coach. “These girls came together and worked hard every single day for me. We went through our spells. We had a really good spell at the end and I felt like it kept going.
“I told them I was coming here to impact their lives every day, but I was wrong. They impacted my life more than I impacted theirs. It’s a sad day. Driving here, just knowing that today could be the last day was so sad. I’m ready to practice at 2:30 tomorrow.”
Lemon Bay wins
Katelyn Ziarnicki (14 points) and Olivia Gibb (12 points) led the Lemon Bay girls basketball team to a 44-30 win over Tampa Catholic in the team’s playoff opener on Monday night.
With the win, the Lemon Bay (11-14) will advance to play at top-seeded Booker in the district semifinals on Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.