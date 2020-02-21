BRADENTON — Imagine School of North Port’s surprising run through the post-season ended with a thud Friday night at the hands of Saint Stephen’s as the Falcons rolled to a 56-24 victory in the Class 3A-Region 2 girls basketball final.
The sixth-seeded Sharks, who defeated two higher seeded opponents on the road to reach the final game, ran into a buzzsaw in a hostile environment in the Falcons gym. Saint Stephen’s relentless pressure and size advantage took Imagine out of their game early as the Falcons took a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded it from there.
“We couldn’t get a board, we worried about all the other distractions and we couldn’t drop any shots,” Imagine coach Kevin Andrade said. “Nothing fell our way. It was a problem in the middle of the season but in the postseason we started to clean up some things.
“Their pressure was pretty good and I think that was the difference in the game, that pressure that we weren’t ready to handle.”
The Falcons Jamie Springstead led the way with 20 points, and 6-3 center Sarah Stevens added 18 more while the Sharks top scorers were unable to get anything going.
“Imagine is a great, well-coached team. I have a lot of respect for their coach,” Saint Stephen’s coach David Gaulman said. “We just prepared. I give out defensive assignments and every player knows who they guard. We know where we’re supposed to be and take care of our fundamentals.
“We knew Katie Klein had the ability to score 20 plus and we knew we had make sure that we took her out of the game the best that we could. We wanted to make it as difficult as possible and we knew that we had the height advantage so we wanted to make sure early on that we got inside.”
Mission accomplished for the Falcons as Klein got in first-half foul trouble and scored only 6 points. Isabella Faulkner led the Sharks with 7 points while Skyelar Woods also had 6.
“In girls high school basketball, most teams at this level have only one primary ball handler,” Gaulman said. “So we knew if we pressed the entire game that teams are going to throw it away. We tried to make every single offensive possession as hard as possible for them.”
“It’s all on how you deal with the pressure,” Andrade said. “I just felt like we didn’t deal with it the way I thought we would. We let the pressure get in our heads and at that point you’re fighting yourself as well as the other team. If we were able to trade some shots with them, it’s a different feeling all the way around, but because nothing was dropping for us in the first half, it just kind of trickled over into the second half with the frustration.”
The Falcons expanded their lead to 36-10 at halftime, and when Springstead hit a three-pointer midway through the third quarter, it gave Saint Stephen’s a 54-18 lead and started a running clock for the rest of the game.
The Sharks concluded their season with a 14-12 record while the Falcons improved to 26-4 and will head to the State tournament in Lakeland on Wednesday.
“We had a pretty good postseason,” Andrade said. “The middle of the season was rocky. We learned some things from it, so I felt like coming into the postseason we were peaking at the right time. Saint Stephen’s is just a solid team. They’ve got a brand new coach who’s infused some great energy. So hat’s off to them. This is their year.”
