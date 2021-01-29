When he was a junior, Jordan Santiago had a hard time breaking into the Charlotte lineup and getting the kind of minutes he wanted on the court.
So … he figured out how to stand still and let people run over him.
“We work on it all the time, plays like that,” Santiago said on Friday night after senior took what amounted to a game-winning charge in Charlotte’s 46-42 victory at Port Charlotte. “It’s always going to happen. You’ve just got to be ready for it.”
That Santiago was in position to take the charge on Navari Johnson’s apparent game-tying layup with 3 seconds remaining was a great basketball play in itself. The fact it came immediately on the heels of his own driving, baseline layup to give Charlotte a 44-42 lead made it even more impressive.
“Jordan’s our charge guy. He leads us in charges this season,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “I was hoping we’d have an opportunity to take one. That’s why I put him in there. I didn’t think in that moment he was going to get it, but he’ll step up there and take them and he did.”
Santiago’s heroics were just the final act of a 33-second drama to close out the game.
Charlotte led 42-40 and had the ball coming out of a timeout, but threw away the inbounds pass. Port Charlotte then nearly threw the ball away itself on its own errant inbounds pass, but called a timeout after nabbing the loose ball in a scrum.
With new life, Port Charlotte capitalized. Charlotte’s inbounds defense broke down and lost track of Alex Perry, who took the pass and raced in for a dunk to knot the game at 42-42. With the crowd roaring and some of the Pirates distracted, Charlotte raced to the other end where Santiago flew in from the right baseline to give the Tarpons their 44-42 lead.
Johnson then went coast-to-coast and crashed to the floor with Santiago as his shot went in and the referee’s whistle blew. Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten was assessed a technical foul after arguing the call. Charlotte missed both free throws, but when fouled on Charlotte’s ensuing technical foul possession, Jordany Reyes Sanchez made his pair with 1.3 seconds remaining to salt away the win.
“I’m proud of my guys. They played as hard as they could possibly play,” Rhoten said. “Hey, if the referee does this (blocking) instead of that (charge), we’re at the foul line with two seconds, ready to make ‘em and win the game. It goes the other way. It’s part of the game. It’s just the way it goes. What else can you say?”
Charlotte (15-7) led for most of the game, but never by more than five points. Tre Carroll was held to one point in the first half and finished with just 11 points overall. Santiago finished with 9.
“It was tough to get a really good look tonight,” Massolio said. “Some guys made some plays and battled all night. Do you expect anything else from this game?”
Logan Rogers, Shawn Lefresne and Perry each had 9 points for Port Charlotte (12-3).
“If we play as hard as we did right then, in two weeks we’re going to be in this same gym celebrating,” Rhoten said. “Another classic Charlotte-Port Charlotte basketball game, was it not?”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.