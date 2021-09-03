NORTH PORT – Lance Trippel threw for six touchdowns, four to T.J. McKay as the Sarasota High School football team blew out North Port, 56-0, Friday night at the Preserve.
The Sailors (2-0), scored all their touchdowns in the first half, with the first three going from Trippel to McKay to give Sarasota a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Olajuwon Mitchell and Tyler Pack added TD receptions, and freshman Takurian Smith added the lone rushing touchdown of the half before Trippel found McKay again toward the end of the first half to secure a running clock for the entire second half.
Jarmal Holloway’s 33-yard run for the Sailors in the third quarter to complete the scoring.
North Port got another interception from Jeremiah Laguerre early in the game, his fourth of the young season, for one of the very few highlights for North Port (1-1), playing the second of four straight home games to begin the season.
KEY PLAYS: North Port’s Sean Silverberg got a 29-yard intentional grounding penalty to set up Sarasota for its first touchdown, but that 54-yard catch-and-run where the Bobcats couldn’t tackle McKay was the real killer late in the first quarter to make it 13-0.
KEY STATS: Lance Trippel was 17 for 23 passing, 300 yards, six TDs and one interception. McKay had seven receptions for 136 yards for the Sailors.
WHAT IT MEANS: For the Bobcats, it’s about crashing back to earth following an opening-game win for new coach Garon Belser. The Sailors after a tough win over Barron Collier showed they can pour it in, too.
QUOTES: ”I’m happy we played all four quarters. Not the way it went for us, but they gave a lot of effort and I saw a lot of heart and character,” Garon Belser, North Port head coach.
