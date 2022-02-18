VENICE — In the preseason, everyone knows the stats don’t count and the scores don’t matter, but don’t try telling that to the Sarasota softball team.
The Lady Sailors tried their best to protect a three-run lead in the late stages of Thursday's preseason finale at Venice — going to top pitcher Ryleigh Bennett twice in jams — but couldn’t hold off the Indians in a come-from-behind 5-4 win.
“I think they wanted to beat us more than we wanted to beat them,” said senior pitcher/left fielder Karsyn Rutherford, who hit an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. “They didn’t beat us with their starters. I think we’ve been known as a team to come back on people. We did that a lot last year, too.”
Rutherford, Venice’s go-to starting pitcher, didn’t see the circle at all against the Sailors.
Instead, the Indians showed off their pitching depth. Layne Preece started and went 3 2/3 innings before handing off to Bailee Riggins (2 1/3 IP), then Micaela Hartman for the seventh.
This trio limited Sarasota for much of the game, but served up a pair of costly mistakes as Abbey Johns turned on an inside pitch from Preece for a solo home run in the second and Brooke Bendel crushed a pitch from Riggins for a three-run shot in the fifth — pushing the Sailors lead to 4-1.
“I don’t normally blame things on umpires, but those pitches that Layne and Riggins gave up those homers, both were pitches we probably shouldn’t have had to throw,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “We had to. He wouldn’t give us the top of the zone. If he won’t do that, you’re forced to stay in the bottom of the zone, and at some point, they’ll time it up and hit it.
“Nobody has a pitching staff like us,” Constantino continued. “We haven’t even put Zoey Lynn on the mound yet. Most teams have one or two pitchers. We have five. It’s a good problem to have.”
While Preece and Riggins were trying to navigate the strike zone, the offense sparked early, then stalled.
An RBI double down the left field line by freshman third baseman Riley Sullivan scored Lynn in the second inning and it appeared that Sullivan scored on the ensuing play when Hailee Walter hit a ground ball to shortstop and the throw sailed through the first baseman’s glove.
However, the umpires did not see the ball miss the glove, calling Walter out and ending the inning.
From there, Sarasota turned to Bennett in the circle, and the Venice offense went cold — producing just a hit and a walk over the next three frames.
Through five-and-a-half innings still trailing, 4-1, the Sailors replaced Bennett with Bendel in the circle, and the Indians offense came to life.
Bri Weimer hit one-out infield single to shortstop, Lynn reached on a throwing error by the Sarasota third baseman and pinch hitter Kenna Tippman roped a two-run single to right-center. Rai Smith hit into a fielder’s choice, Sullivan hit an infield single down the first base line and Walter drew a walk to load the bases.
Sarasota called on Bennett once more.
This time, the Indians offense didn’t slow down as Rutherford slashed a game-tying RBI single to left and Halback followed with an RBI single to center — with a second runner thrown out trying to score.
“I’m doing whatever my team needs, whether it’s in the outfield, at the plate, or pitching,” Rutherford said. “I think it’s important. It’s not what I’m used to, but with my teammates behind me, I have confidence.”
Venice wouldn’t win the game without a little more drama.
Called upon to pitch for the first time this preseason, Hartman allowed back-to-back singles to Johns and Christina Bowser before Bendel lined into a double-play and Allyson Becker grounded out to end the game.
“Instead of just playing two gimmies in the preseason, we wanted to play somebody good,” Constantino said. “Sarasota will be one of the best teams in the area. They’ll probably win their district this year. If you can beat them and not put Karsyn on the mound, that’s pretty good.”
